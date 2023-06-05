Who is JellyBean YouTuber? Age, net worth, real name, and more explored

Issa is a fairly popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer who's better known by their online moniker JellyBean. Primarily a Minecraft content creator, they boast over 380K followers on Amazon's purple platform. Moreover, on YouTube, they currently have over 4.3 million subscribers on their main channel. On top of making full-length videos about a variety of games and interacting with fans as well as other online personalities, Issa has been a prolific YouTube Shorts creator.

JellyBean started making content on the red platform back in 2021 and has been embroiled in a number of controversies since then. This article delves into the details of Issa's life and career as well as explores some scandals that they have been a part of.

JellyBean's net worth and life details explored

Bean, as this YouTuber is called by the majority of their community, was born on November 23, 2004, in the US. The 18-year-old creator is bisexual and non-binary, and their preferred pronouns are they/them. The Hispanic streamer came out as NB to Twitter followers through an alternate account last year, saying:

"To everyone who is following my alt… imma tell you guys early cause I’m excited... but I am non-binary and use they/them pronouns now."

Bean @TubbyALT To everyone who is following my alt…imma tell u guys early cause I’m excited..but I am non-binary and use they/them pronouns now :) To everyone who is following my alt…imma tell u guys early cause I’m excited..but I am non-binary and use they/them pronouns now :)

They started their YouTube and Twitch channels back in 2020 but uploaded their first video and began streaming in 2021. Their debut clip on the red platform came in February of that year. Interestingly, JellyBean would first go live on the Amazon-owned streaming platform sometime in the next month, March.

The content creator primarily uses a VTuber avatar while streaming content before doing a partial face reveal. They only disclosed their real name a couple of months ago in a YouTube short. In it, this creator explains how to pronounce "Issa."

JellyBean currently makes content on a variety of games, recently playing titles on Roblox and Super Mario Galaxy on stream. That said, they are primarily a Minecraft content creator and have been making content related to this game for a long time on platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

At the time of writing, this streamer has over 800 million views on YouTube with a huge chunk of that coming from their viral Short videos, putting JellyBean's estimated monthly revenue from views at around the $70K mark.

Readers should note that this amount disregards the several donations and super chats the streamer receives during their regular broadcasts on both Twitch and YouTube. Sources put the creator's net worth at somewhere around the $1 million mark.

Tracing some of JellyBean's controversies over the years

JellyBean @BeanNotHere Okay @TikTokSupport funny April fools prank now WHY IS MY TIKTOK ACCOUNT PERMANENTLY BANNED?? Okay @TikTokSupport funny April fools prank now WHY IS MY TIKTOK ACCOUNT PERMANENTLY BANNED??

Issa has seen quite a lot of success after becoming a full-time content creator. The Mexican YouTuber's career, however, has also experienced quite some bumps. JellyBean has gotten tangled in a fair few controversies over time, with one of them involving the streamer's TikTok account getting terminated after possible mass reports from trolls.

Perhaps the most egregious scandal happened when they were streaming Five Night at Freddy's: Security Breach and made an inappropriate joke about pedophilia, drawing the ire of many. They apologized for the comment on a TwitLonger subsequently.

Numerous other controversies have been attributed to JellyBean. One of them was proven fake after edited posts indicating the creator was using slurs online were shared on social media. Their online spat with Australian YouTuber Meowbahh has also been a point of contention for fans.

Poll : 0 votes