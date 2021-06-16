Who is Maple and what is her role in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

One of the primary features that attracts more players to the Animal Crossing franchise is the wide variety of villagers on the islands. Out of these villagers, some have made appearances across various titles in the franchise. One such character is the bear cub, Maple.

Also Read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Potential updates coming out of E3 2021

Who is Maple?

Maple is one of the first villagers to have appeared in the Animal Crossing series. She has made an appearance in every iteration of the game so far. Her sweet and friendly personality has made her a beloved character of the franchise.

She is brown, with a beige snout, paws, and a prominent rosy peach blush. With her tiny black nose and shiny black eyes covered with glasses, she is undoubtedly one of the cutest villages in the franchise.

Maple reading in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

There have been several speculations about the origin of her name. While some believe it is due to her brown color, which resembles maple syrup, others think it is due to her nature, which is 'sweet like maple syrup.

What is her role in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

She plays the role of a normal villager. She is kind to the player and most other villagers, even if they are lazy and snooty. However, she does not take kindly to cranky villagers. She is particularly close to her unseen friend, Moppina.

Maple doing yard work (Image via Reddit)

Maple is known to have an educational hobby, meaning she enjoys reading a lot. This explains her nerdy appearance, with her round glasses perched upon her nose. She also enjoys other activities, such as fishing, bug-catching, and inspecting objects using a magnifying glass.

All things considered, Maple's friendly and warm personality makes her a fan-favorite villager across every title in the Animal Crossing franchise.

Also Read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans disappointed by lack of updates at E3 2021

Edited by Srijan Sen