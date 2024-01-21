Who is the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown developer?

Given the level of critical acclaim achieved by Ubisoft's latest Metroidvania, it begs the question: who is the developer behind Prince of Persia The Lost Crown? After all, it is arguably the most well-received Ubisoft title in recent memory, which is all about reliving an old-school experience that prioritizes gameplay. This new shift in the iconic action-adventure series has thrust it into a new limelight.

So let's look at the team behind Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, see what they have developed and the future for the game and the series as a whole.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown developer is Ubisoft Montpellier

This game marks a new step forward for Ubisoft Montpellier (Screenshot from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown)

Ubisoft Montpellier is the team behind Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. The studio is renowned for making the Rayman series of platformers, starting with the 1995 original. This also includes the beloved Rayman 2 The Great Escape. They also made the more modern Rayman Origins and Legends games.

Given that 2013's Rayman Legends is touted as one of the greatest platformers ever, it is evident the team has a pedigree in making polished, high-quality platformers. Furthermore, the team is known for the original Beyond Good & Evil game, plus one of the more creative Ubisoft IPs: ZombiU (or Zombi, post-Nintendo Wii U exclusivity launch in 2012).

The technically impressive survival horror game was a showcase for the ill-fated Wii U home console despite its lack of popularity. Even their media tie-in games were surprisingly decent, such as Peter Jackson's King Kong (2005) and Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn (2011).

Most notably, the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown developer is working on the upcoming Beyond Good & Evil 2. Initially revealed for the PS3 and Xbox 360, the game was officially announced in 2016. Since then, while there have been a few updates, including new gameplay, an official release window still evades fans.

If players want to know more about the developer of the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, here are some facts from the recent Ubisoft AMA on Reddit.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown launched on January 18, 2024. It is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.