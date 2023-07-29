Who is Punchmade Dev? Notorious internet personality claims to have access to Adin Ross' bank account; has seen the "big check" from Kick

Devon "Punchmade Dev," a 22-year-old American rapper and content creator, has been gaining significant attention in the media lately, particularly due to his interactions with the popular Kick streamer Adin Ross. In a recently surfaced video, he claims to have been regularly scamming Adin for thousands of dollars, all without Adin's knowledge or awareness.

Punchmade Dev, who identifies himself as a self-proclaimed hacker, openly admits to engaging in multiple similar scams, according to his own statements. In the latest video, he says:

"Did I really scam Adin Ross? Of course. He is an easy target. He doesn't know what the f**k he's doing. He's loose. He doesn't use VPN. All he gets swatted every day. He's a rookie."

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Notorious scammer Punchmade Dev claims he has access to Adin Ross bank account and has been taking “10’s of thousands of dollars” daily 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BiBhrG7SaY

Punchmade Dev claims to be taking $10K each day from Adin's account

Punchmade Dev, a rapper and YouTuber, has been making serious claims that could potentially lead to legal consequences. In a recently viral video, he confesses to defrauding Adin Ross on a regular basis. He said:

"If I scam Adin Ross, what thef**k is he gonna do? I've been sitting on Adin Ross' bank account for two months now, just watching his transactions go in and out. I'm just sitting there, waiting for the right moment to clear it."

He even hinted at having information about Adin's contract with Kick:

"Right now, I'm just doing like, wiring out small amounts about 10K a day. I see him get paid from Kick. I've seen the big check that he got deposited. I've seen a couple of million dollars, hundreds of millions."

When questioned about the possibility of getting caught, Punchmade Dev allegedly suggested that Adin makes numerous daily transactions and wouldn't likely notice if a relatively small amount like $10K went missing, as it wouldn't significantly impact him financially.

What did the fans say?

The rapper's video discussing scamming Adin spread rapidly across Twitter, even catching the attention of Adin Ross's verified fan page. Below are some of the notable tweets that appeared under the post:

tgraybird @tgraybird @AdinUpdatess LOCK THAT THUG UP. LOCK HIM UP!

🚶‍♂️ @yb390 @AdinUpdatess Lmao he know adin gonna react that’s why he saying this

It is essential to consider whether the rapper's claims might be entirely false. Wiring in significant sums of money on a daily basis would likely trigger bank notifications or raise suspicions.

Interestingly, the rapper recently had a stream with Adin on July 18. During this stream, he demonstrated a method for scamming people using a programmed Telegram channel. However, the accuracy and truthfulness of his claims have not been verified.

Furthermore, during the stream, he made an additional claim that he had obtained Adin's card details and attempted to use them to purchase a TV from a store. However, the stream came to an abrupt end at that point, leaving the authenticity of these statements unconfirmed.