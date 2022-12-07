Who is royalgftw? Meet the Valorant Twitch streamer who went from unranked to Immortal by just using a Classic

Twitch streamer royalgftw has made the headlines after completing an incredible journey from unranked to the highly-coveted Immortal rank in the popular first-person shooter game Valorant.

For those unaware, the Immortal rank is the second highest tier that players can reach in the game. There are nine total tiers in Valorant, starting with Iron and ending with Radiant.

royalgftw, a Twitch streamer with just over 2.8K followers, made a sensational leap from unranked to Immortal after 51 days (or 136 hours on stream). If this wasn't impressive enough as a standalone achievement, the streamer only used a Classic during the rank climb, which is the sidearm pistol that every player receives when they spawn in the game.

It took him 51 days or 136 hours on stream Valorant streamer and creator @royalgftw has done something nasty. Going from unranked to Immortal (he placed Silver 2) all with just a Classic (yes just a pistol)It took him 51 days or 136 hours on stream Valorant streamer and creator @royalgftw has done something nasty. Going from unranked to Immortal (he placed Silver 2) all with just a Classic (yes just a pistol)It took him 51 days or 136 hours on stream 💀 https://t.co/fHQFyL8Fo4

royalgftw makes an incredible leap to the Immortal rank

royalgftw finally accomplished the challenge of reaching the second-highest rank in Valorant while only using a pistol. However, this is not the first time that the streamer has reached this tier.

A quick glance at his Twitch profile reveals that the creator has previously reached the Radiant rank. Based on his bio, he was a top 100 Radiant player at one point. However, the self-imposed restrictions during the recent challenge make this particular rank climb much more notable.

1v4 clutch, one of many he had in the run And yes... he's insanely good with just a pistol lol1v4 clutch, one of many he had in the run https://t.co/lbX7G7A14I

His achievements were also acknowledged by several internet users. Online news reporter Jake Lucky was among the various individuals to have shared the story. Here are some of the reactions from fans and fellow creators on Twitter:

NRG Flexinja @flexinja @JakeSucky congrats! @royalgftw i was the jett on the other team. i’ve never seen my team fumble so many 1v1s vs a classiccongrats! @JakeSucky @royalgftw i was the jett on the other team. i’ve never seen my team fumble so many 1v1s vs a classic 💀 congrats!

What did royalgftw say after completing the challenge?

After completing the challenge, the streamer was both relieved and excited. Upon securing yet another victory, he exclaimed:

"Let's go, guys. GG. Let's f**king go. F**king go! Holy sh*t! If it's a plus 14, I will cry. I will cry if it's a plus 14. Please don't be a plus 14."

Upon learning that he had indeed made his way to the Immortal rank, he stated:

"Let's go! We are Immortal! Let's f**king go, guys! Holy sh*t, let's go! We f**king did it, boys. We f**king did it. Oh my god!"

What other work does royalgftw do?

Apart from being a skilled Valorant player and a full-time streamer, the creator also works as a Valorant coach for Cloud9's Training Ground. The Cloud9 Training Ground is basically an online training program for players who wish to get better at competitive games.

The training program provides coaching for games like Valorant, League of Legends, Overwatch 2, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros, and Fortnite, among others.

royalG @royalgftw Counter-strafing is easy to learn but difficult to master.



It’s also a mechanic that most players take for granted in Valorant.



Here are important insights (from a Radiant) to help understand counter-strafing + movement at a fundamental level (and to master it): Counter-strafing is easy to learn but difficult to master. It’s also a mechanic that most players take for granted in Valorant. Here are important insights (from a Radiant) to help understand counter-strafing + movement at a fundamental level (and to master it):

royalgftw is clearly has the experience and knowledge to work as a coach. This was evident from his pinned tweets, where the streamer provided a how-to-do guide for players who were looking to improve their movement and aim in Valorant.

Now that the streamer has completed the challenge he set out to achieve, it remains to be seen if he will make an attempt to get to the final tier of the game.

