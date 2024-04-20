"Who said chemtech can’t be beautiful?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 653 (Saturday, April 20, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 653rd edition are now available. This online puzzle game features interesting riddles about the champions in the popular MOBA and their extensive lore. However, some of them may not be easy to solve.

Here's the April 20, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"Who said chemtech can’t be beautiful?"

Amumu, Renata Glasc, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 653rd edition (April 20, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the game's April 20, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Amumu

: Amumu Quote : Renata Glasc

: Renata Glasc Ability : Qiyana; Bonus : E

: Qiyana; : E Emoji : Corki

: Corki Splash art: Sylas; Bonus: Ashen Slayer Sylas

The answer to the classic riddle in the latest LoLdle is Amumu. Most players should also immediately recognize that the term "chemtech" in the quote puzzle refers to Renata Glasc.

Qiyana's E, Audacity, is featured in the ability riddle, while the helicopter and rocket emojis make it easy to guess Corki, who is favored by a lot of mid-lane professionals in League of Legends.

Lastly, decoding the Ashen Slayer splash art for Sylas is not very challenging.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 20, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc

Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred

Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius

Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen

Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina

Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux

Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear

Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen

Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton

Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath

Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath

Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra

Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax

Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai

Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard

Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

The answers for the 654th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 21, 2024.

