"Who said chemtech can’t be beautiful?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 653 (Saturday, April 20, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 653rd edition are now available. This online puzzle game features interesting riddles about the champions in the popular MOBA and their extensive lore. However, some of them may not be easy to solve.
Here's the April 20, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"Who said chemtech can’t be beautiful?"
Amumu, Renata Glasc, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 653rd edition (April 20, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the game's April 20, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Amumu
- Quote: Renata Glasc
- Ability: Qiyana; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Corki
- Splash art: Sylas; Bonus: Ashen Slayer Sylas
The answer to the classic riddle in the latest LoLdle is Amumu. Most players should also immediately recognize that the term "chemtech" in the quote puzzle refers to Renata Glasc.
Qiyana's E, Audacity, is featured in the ability riddle, while the helicopter and rocket emojis make it easy to guess Corki, who is favored by a lot of mid-lane professionals in League of Legends.
Lastly, decoding the Ashen Slayer splash art for Sylas is not very challenging.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- April 20, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc
- April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred
- April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius
- April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen
- April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina
- April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux
- April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear
- April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen
- April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton
- April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath
- April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
- April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
The answers for the 654th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 21, 2024.