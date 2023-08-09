Who is Tim Downie, the voice actor of Gale in Baldur's Gate 3?

Tim Downie, who voices Gale in Baldur's Gate 3, is a highly accomplished actor. Originally from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, England, Downie was born on July 14, 1977. The 46-year-old is known for playing Governor Tryon in Outlander and Dandy in Paddington. He has also appeared in various other popular television shows like Doctor Who and The Musketeers.
Gale is a multi-faceted character with depth and complexity in Baldur’s Gate 3. On the one hand, he possesses qualities such as kindness, gentleness, and idealism. On the other hand, he also exhibits strength, determination, and pragmatism in his actions.
What to know about Tim Downie, the voice actor of Gale in Baldur's Gate 3
Tim Downie is a versatile and skilled actor and VA who infuses his characters with genuine authenticity. These qualities make him a highly sought-after talent in the industry and a favorite among fans.
Downie has lent his voice to over 50 video games, such as The Witcher Three: Wild Hunt, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. Notably, he received the prestigious BAFTA Games Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role for his work in The Witcher Three: Wild Hunt.
Downie has collaborated with esteemed studios such as BioWare, CD Projekt Red, and PlayStation Studios. His voice has breathed life into characters from diverse genres including fantasy, science fiction, and action.
About Gale in Baldur's Gate 3
In Baldur's Gate 3, players will encounter Gale, a companion character. As a human mage trapped in the Underdark, he seeks to find a way to escape this dark realm.
Gale possesses both kindness and gentleness alongside incredible magical abilities. His origins lie in a small village located on the Sword Coast, where his fascination with magic began at an early age.
Gale remains idealistic, yet he has also grown more cynical. Having witnessed the darker aspects of magic, he understands its potential for both good and evil.
Nevertheless, Gale maintains his belief that magic can be a positive force in the world and is committed to finding ways to utilize his powers to make a meaningful impact.
Tim Downie as Gale in Baldur's Gate 3
Tim Downie delivers an exceptional performance as Gale in Baldur's Gate 3. He effortlessly brings warmth, humor, and strength to the character, making him a beloved companion.
Downie's portrayal adds depth and complexity to Gale, leaving a lasting impression on players. His voice perfectly captures Gale's essence - inviting, intelligent, and full of emotion.
Whether happy, sad, angry, or scared, Downie flawlessly conveys all of Gale's feelings when called upon by the narrative.