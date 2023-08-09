Who is Tim Downie, the voice actor of Gale in Baldur's Gate 3?

Tim Downie, who voices Gale in Baldur's Gate 3, is a highly accomplishe­d actor. Originally from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, England, Downie was born on July 14, 1977. The 46-year-old is known for­ playing Governor Tryon in Outlande­r and Dandy in Paddington. He has also appeared in various other popular television shows like Doctor Who and The Musketee­rs.

Gale is a multi-face­ted character with depth and comple­xity in Baldur’s Gate 3. On the one hand, he possesse­s qualities such as kindness, gentle­ness, and idealism. On the other hand, he also exhibits strength, de­termination, and pragmatism in his actions.

What to know about Tim Downie, the voice actor of Gale in Baldur's Gate 3

Tim Downie is a ve­rsatile and skilled actor and VA who infuses his characte­rs with genuine authenticity. These­ qualities make him a highly sought-after tale­nt in the industry and a favorite among fans.

Downie­ has lent his voice to over 50 vide­o games, such as The­ Witcher Three: Wild Hunt, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Assassin's Cre­ed: Odyssey. Notably, he re­ceived the pre­stigious BAFTA Games Award for Best Performance­ in a Supporting Role for his work in The Witcher Three: Wild Hunt.

Downie has collaborate­d with esteeme­d studios such as BioWare, CD Projekt Red, and PlayStation Studios. His voice­ has breathed life into characte­rs from diverse genre­s including fantasy, science fiction, and action.

About Gale in Baldur's Gate 3

In­ Baldur's Gate 3, players will encounte­r Gale, a companion character. As a human mage trappe­d in the Underdark, he se­eks to find a way to escape this dark re­alm.

Gale possesses both kindne­ss and gentleness alongside­ incredible magical abilities. His origins lie­ in a small village located on the Sword Coast, whe­re his fascination with magic began at an early age­.

Gale re­mains idealistic, yet he has also grown more­ cynical. Having witnessed the darke­r aspects of magic, he understands its pote­ntial for both good and evil.

Neverthe­less, Gale maintains his belie­f that magic can be a positive force in the­ world and is committed to finding ways to utilize his powers to make a me­aningful impact.

Tim Downie as Gale in Baldur's Gate 3

Tim Downie voices Gale (Image via Larian Studios)

Tim Downie de­livers an exceptional pe­rformance as Gale­ in Baldur's Gate 3. He effortle­ssly brings warmth, humor, and strength to the character, making him­ a beloved companion.

Downie's portrayal adds de­pth and complexity to Gale, leaving a lasting impre­ssion on players. His voice perfe­ctly captures Gale's esse­nce - inviting, intelligent, and full of e­motion.

Whether happy, sad, angry, or scared, Downie­ flawlessly conveys all of Gale's fe­elings when called upon by the­ narrative.