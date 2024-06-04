Who is the voice actor of Shaggy in Multiversus?

Among its sizable roster, one of the most popular picks in Multiversus is Shaggy. The beloved character from the Scooby-Doo franchise has made his fighting game debut in WB Games' latest platform fighter, replete with his charming personality. This is, in no small part, thanks to the excellent voice acting from the VA behind Shaggy.

Who are they and what are their accomplishments? Here is everything players need about Matthew Lillard, the voice behind Shaggy in Multiversus.

Who voices Shaggy in Multiversus?

As mentioned, Matthew Lillard reprises the role of the lanky, hipster sidekick of Scooby in the game. The reason his voice is a perfect fit for the character since he is the current voice of Shaggy in the iconic animated series; he took over the role after the previous voice actor Casey Kareem retired in 2009.

Taking things further, he also played Shaggy himself in the live-action movies Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed in 2002 and 2004 respectively. As such, it is a no-brainer for publisher Warner Bros to have him return to voice Shaggy in Multiversus, especially since they own the rights to the Scooby-Doo IP.

This is good news for Scooby fans as well as those who love Shaggy as he is represented authentically to a tee. While bringing him over into a fighting game setting may seem contradictory to his personality, the developer Player First Games has made him fit like a piece into a puzzle.

How to play Shaggy in Multiversus?

Shaggy vs Superman in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Riding on the back of the Ultra Instinct Shaggy meme, his Special ZOINKS ability allows him to power up during combat, granting him a golden aura - akin to the Super Saiyan characters from the late Akira Toriyama's revolutionary Dragon Ball series. Charging it up fully grants him Rage and enemies hit with it will be Enraged.

Once again, contrasting with his cowardly personality, Multiversus sees him operate akin to a Berserker via an aggressive playstyle. However, he can also heal allies by throwing a sandwich, keeping in line with the classic trope of Shaggy being a big foodie. Readers can check out our full Shaggy guide for Multiversus to become intimately familiar with the character if they wish to main him.

Multiversus is out right now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

