MultiVersus Shaggy guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
After over a year of staying dormant post the beta phase, MultiVersus finally became available to the masses on May 28, 2024. Along with it came a plethora of entertaining characters of which Shaggy, belonging to the Bruiser class, garnered plenty of attention. He is fairly simple to use with great melee combos and a mix of special and ranged attacks to keep opponents in check. He also has a special Rage mode which makes him a force to be reckoned with.
If you’re looking to main Shaggy and unlock his full potential, this guide will teach you all about his attacks, best combos, perks, and more so you can master him and climb the ranked ladder.
Best combos for Shaggy in MultiVersus
Shaggy has some pretty all-rounded abilities thanks to his Bruiser class. He has access to knockback, air juggle, and close-quarter combos.
Here’s a list of the best combos of Shaggy:
Combos
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Knockback Combo
Space, A/D + J Keys, A/D + K Keys, space, S + J key
X button, left/right + square button, left/right + triangle button, X button, down + square button
A button, left/right + X button, left/right + Y button, A button, down + X button
Air Combo
Space, S + J keys, W + J keys, space, W + K keys
X button, down + square button, up + square button, X Button, up + triangle button
A button, down + X button, up + X button, A button, up + Y button
Close range combo
S + J keys, space, J, + A/D + K keys
Down + square button, X button, square button, left/right + triangle button
Down + X button, A button, X button, left/right + Y button
Air knockout combo
Space, W + J keys, space, W + K keys
X button, up + square button, X button, up + triangle button
A button, up + X button, A button, up + Y button
Shaggy move list combo
In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Shaggy’s individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Attack move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Ground
Knuckle Sandwich
J key
Square key
X key
Ground
Combo Meal
A/D + J keys
Left/Right + Square key
Left/Right + X key
Ground
Like, Overhead Swing
W + J keys
Up + Square key
Up + X key
Ground
Power Stomp
S + J keys
Down + Square key
Down + X key
Air
Flurrious Feet
J key
Square key
X key
Air
Like, Knee Strike
A/D + J keys
Left/Right + Square key
Left/Right + X key
Air
Flying Slacker Smack
W + J keys
Up + Square key
Up + X key
Air
Get Down, Man
S + J keys
Down + Square key
Down + X key
Special move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Ground
Zoinks!
K key
Triangle key
Y key
Ground
Chiller Instinct Kick
A/D + K keys
Left/Right + Triangle key
Left/Right + Y key
Ground
Power Uppercut
W + K keys
Up + Triangle key
Up + Y key
Ground
Like, Feed the Hunger
S + K Keys
Down + Triangle key
Down + Y key
Air
Zoinks!
K key
Triangle key
Y key
Air
Chiller Instinct Kick
A/D + K keys
Left/Right + Triangle key
Left/Right + Y key
Air
Power Uppercut
W + K keys
Up + Triangle key
Up + Y key
Air
Like, Feed the Hunger
S + K Keys
Down + Triangle key
Down + Y key
Best perks for Shaggy in MultiVersus
Shaggy already hits hard as a Bruiser character in MultiVersus, meaning he doesn’t need as many damage-boosting perks to deal heavy damage on opponents. However, you can benefit from perks that boost Shaggy’s rage mode or increase his defense.
Here’s a list of the best perks for Shaggy:
Perk Type
Perk
Effect
Signature Perk
One Last Zoinks
Shaggy automatically gets his rage mode after he takes enough damage
Signature Perk
Hangry Man
If Shaggy has a Sandwich equipped, he can eat it to quickly charge his rage
Team Perk
Snowball Effect
Gain a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage
Strong Perk
Speed Force Assist
Grants a 5% movement speed bonus
Standard Perk
Armor Crush
Fully charged attacks break enemy armor
Shaggy perk list
Here's a list of all of Shaggy's signature, team, standard and strong perks:
Signature perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
5% attack and defense boost
Free
One Last Zoink
Shaggy automatically gets his rage mode after taking enough damage
1500 perk currency
Hangry Man
If Shaggy has a Sandwich equipped, he can eat it to quickly charge his rage
1500 perk currency
Team perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Press the Advantage
Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage
Free
Protective Momentum
The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds
1000 perk currency
Purest of Motivations
15% damage boost after ally is knocked out
1000 perk currency
That's Flammable, Doc!
Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
7% damage boost against enemy with highest damage
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Airwalker
Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you
Free
2 Fast 2 Block
Dash attacks break armor
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage
1000 perk currency
Speed Force Assist
5% increased movement speed
1000 perk currency
Troll Tactics
Taunts give your enemies a rage buff
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Armor Crush
Fully charged attacks break armor
Free
Armor Killer
Hitting armored enemies stops them from using armor
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying projectiles will reflect it back
1000 perk currency
Pugilist
Melee attacks deal more damage
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy
1000 perk currency
Static Electricity
Projectile attack receive a shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds
1000 perk currency
How to unlock Shaggy in MultiVersus?
Shaggy is one of the best characters to start your MultiVersus journey. Thankfully, you don’t need to grind or spend any currency to unlock him.Shaggy is unlocked automatically for free by simply completing the beginner tutorial of the game.
All Shaggy variants and prices
While Shaggy is unlocked for free, you can spend Gleamium currency to acquire more outfits for him. Here’s a list of all Shaggy variants with their price:
Shaggy Variants
Price
Uncle Shagworthy
2000 Gleamium
Dimension of Love Shaggy
1500 Gleamium
Kung Food Shaggy
800 Gleamium
Showdown Shaggy
800 Gleamium
Ultra Warriors Shaggy
800 Gleamium
Tooniverse Shaggy
500 Gleamium
Shaggy fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus
You can unlock various rewards by playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency to even Glemium.
Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Shaggy:
Level
Rewards
1
Shaggy Badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
325 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
This concludes our Shaggy guide listing everything you need to know about our beloved scrawny fighter.