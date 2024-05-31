  • home icon
MultiVersus Shaggy guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Ayush Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2024 03:52 GMT
Shaggy in MultiVersus is beginner friendly yet strong (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
After over a year of staying dormant post the beta phase, MultiVersus finally became available to the masses on May 28, 2024. Along with it came a plethora of entertaining characters of which Shaggy, belonging to the Bruiser class, garnered plenty of attention. He is fairly simple to use with great melee combos and a mix of special and ranged attacks to keep opponents in check. He also has a special Rage mode which makes him a force to be reckoned with.

If you’re looking to main Shaggy and unlock his full potential, this guide will teach you all about his attacks, best combos, perks, and more so you can master him and climb the ranked ladder.

Best combos for Shaggy in MultiVersus

Shaggy has easy yet devastating combos (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Shaggy has some pretty all-rounded abilities thanks to his Bruiser class. He has access to knockback, air juggle, and close-quarter combos.

Here’s a list of the best combos of Shaggy:

Combos

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Knockback Combo

Space, A/D + J Keys, A/D + K Keys, space, S + J key

X button, left/right + square button, left/right + triangle button, X button, down + square button

A button, left/right + X button, left/right + Y button, A button, down + X button

Air Combo

Space, S + J keys, W + J keys, space, W + K keys

X button, down + square button, up + square button, X Button, up + triangle button

A button, down + X button, up + X button, A button, up + Y button

Close range combo

S + J keys, space, J, + A/D + K keys

Down + square button, X button, square button, left/right + triangle button

Down + X button, A button, X button, left/right + Y button

Air knockout combo

Space, W + J keys, space, W + K keys

X button, up + square button, X button, up + triangle button

A button, up + X button, A button, up + Y button

Shaggy move list combo

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Shaggy’s individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos:

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Knuckle Sandwich

J key

Square key

X key

Ground

Combo Meal

A/D + J keys

Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Ground

Like, Overhead Swing

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Ground

Power Stomp

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Air

Flurrious Feet

J key

Square key

X key

Air

Like, Knee Strike

A/D + J keys

Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Air

Flying Slacker Smack

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Air

Get Down, Man

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Special move list combos:

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Zoinks!

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Ground

Chiller Instinct Kick

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Ground

Power Uppercut

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Ground

Like, Feed the Hunger

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Air

Zoinks!

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Air

Chiller Instinct Kick

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Air

Power Uppercut

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Air

Like, Feed the Hunger

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Best perks for Shaggy in MultiVersus

Perks grant additional abilities to help in a battle. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Shaggy already hits hard as a Bruiser character in MultiVersus, meaning he doesn’t need as many damage-boosting perks to deal heavy damage on opponents. However, you can benefit from perks that boost Shaggy’s rage mode or increase his defense.

Here’s a list of the best perks for Shaggy:

Perk Type

Perk

Effect

Signature Perk

One Last Zoinks

Shaggy automatically gets his rage mode after he takes enough damage

Signature Perk

Hangry Man

If Shaggy has a Sandwich equipped, he can eat it to quickly charge his rage

Team Perk

Snowball Effect

Gain a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage

Strong Perk

Speed Force Assist

Grants a 5% movement speed bonus

Standard Perk

Armor Crush

Fully charged attacks break enemy armor

Shaggy perk list

Here's a list of all of Shaggy's signature, team, standard and strong perks:

Signature perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost

Free

One Last Zoink

Shaggy automatically gets his rage mode after taking enough damage

1500 perk currency

Hangry Man

If Shaggy has a Sandwich equipped, he can eat it to quickly charge his rage

1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Press the Advantage

Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage

Free

Protective Momentum

The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds

1000 perk currency

Purest of Motivations

15% damage boost after ally is knocked out

1000 perk currency

That's Flammable, Doc!

Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them

1000 perk currency

Snowball Effect

7% damage boost against enemy with highest damage

1000 perk currency

Stronger Than Ever

Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning

1000 perk currency

Sturdy Dodger

Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile

1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Airwalker

Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you

Free

2 Fast 2 Block

Dash attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Collateral Damage

1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain

1000 perk currency

Last Stand

Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage

1000 perk currency

Speed Force Assist

5% increased movement speed

1000 perk currency

Troll Tactics

Taunts give your enemies a rage buff

1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Armor Crush

Fully charged attacks break armor

Free

Armor Killer

Hitting armored enemies stops them from using armor

1000 perk currency

Clear the Air

Parrying projectiles will reflect it back

1000 perk currency

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage

1000 perk currency

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy

1000 perk currency

Static Electricity

Projectile attack receive a shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds

1000 perk currency

How to unlock Shaggy in MultiVersus?

Shaggy is unlocked for free by completing the game&#039;s tutorial (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Shaggy is one of the best characters to start your MultiVersus journey. Thankfully, you don’t need to grind or spend any currency to unlock him. Shaggy is unlocked automatically for free by simply completing the beginner tutorial of the game.

All Shaggy variants and prices

You can unlock additional skins for Shaggy by spending Glemium currency. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
While Shaggy is unlocked for free, you can spend Gleamium currency to acquire more outfits for him. Here’s a list of all Shaggy variants with their price:

Shaggy Variants

Price

Uncle Shagworthy

2000 Gleamium

Dimension of Love Shaggy

1500 Gleamium

Kung Food Shaggy

800 Gleamium

Showdown Shaggy

800 Gleamium

Ultra Warriors Shaggy

800 Gleamium

Tooniverse Shaggy

500 Gleamium

Shaggy fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock various rewards by playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency to even Glemium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Shaggy:

Level

Rewards

1

Shaggy Badge

2

125 Perk Currency

3

150 Perk Currency

4

175 Perk Currency

5

100 Fighter Currency

6

250 Perk Currency

7

275 Perk Currency

8

300 Perk Currency

9

325 Perk Currency

10

200 Fighter Currency

11

500 Perk Currency

12

600 Perk Currency

13

700 Perk Currency

14

300 Fighter Currency

15

150 Gleamium

This concludes our Shaggy guide listing everything you need to know about our beloved scrawny fighter.

