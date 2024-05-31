MultiVersus Shaggy guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

After over a year of staying dormant post the beta phase, MultiVersus finally became available to the masses on May 28, 2024. Along with it came a plethora of entertaining characters of which Shaggy, belonging to the Bruiser class, garnered plenty of attention. He is fairly simple to use with great melee combos and a mix of special and ranged attacks to keep opponents in check. He also has a special Rage mode which makes him a force to be reckoned with.

If you’re looking to main Shaggy and unlock his full potential, this guide will teach you all about his attacks, best combos, perks, and more so you can master him and climb the ranked ladder.

Best combos for Shaggy in MultiVersus

Shaggy has easy yet devastating combos (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Shaggy has some pretty all-rounded abilities thanks to his Bruiser class. He has access to knockback, air juggle, and close-quarter combos.

Here’s a list of the best combos of Shaggy:

Combos PC PlayStation Xbox Knockback Combo Space, A/D + J Keys, A/D + K Keys, space, S + J key X button, left/right + square button, left/right + triangle button, X button, down + square button A button, left/right + X button, left/right + Y button, A button, down + X button Air Combo Space, S + J keys, W + J keys, space, W + K keys X button, down + square button, up + square button, X Button, up + triangle button A button, down + X button, up + X button, A button, up + Y button Close range combo S + J keys, space, J, + A/D + K keys Down + square button, X button, square button, left/right + triangle button Down + X button, A button, X button, left/right + Y button Air knockout combo Space, W + J keys, space, W + K keys X button, up + square button, X button, up + triangle button A button, up + X button, A button, up + Y button

Shaggy move list combo

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Shaggy’s individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos:

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Knuckle Sandwich J key Square key X key Ground Combo Meal A/D + J keys Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Ground Like, Overhead Swing W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Ground Power Stomp S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key Air Flurrious Feet J key Square key X key Air Like, Knee Strike A/D + J keys Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Air Flying Slacker Smack W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Air Get Down, Man S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key

Special move list combos:

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Zoinks! K key Triangle key Y key Ground Chiller Instinct Kick A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Ground Power Uppercut W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Ground Like, Feed the Hunger S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key Air Zoinks! K key Triangle key Y key Air Chiller Instinct Kick A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Air Power Uppercut W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Air Like, Feed the Hunger S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key

Best perks for Shaggy in MultiVersus

Perks grant additional abilities to help in a battle. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Shaggy already hits hard as a Bruiser character in MultiVersus, meaning he doesn’t need as many damage-boosting perks to deal heavy damage on opponents. However, you can benefit from perks that boost Shaggy’s rage mode or increase his defense.

Here’s a list of the best perks for Shaggy:

Perk Type Perk Effect Signature Perk One Last Zoinks Shaggy automatically gets his rage mode after he takes enough damage Signature Perk Hangry Man If Shaggy has a Sandwich equipped, he can eat it to quickly charge his rage Team Perk Snowball Effect Gain a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage Strong Perk Speed Force Assist Grants a 5% movement speed bonus Standard Perk Armor Crush Fully charged attacks break enemy armor

Shaggy perk list

Here's a list of all of Shaggy's signature, team, standard and strong perks:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost Free One Last Zoink Shaggy automatically gets his rage mode after taking enough damage 1500 perk currency Hangry Man If Shaggy has a Sandwich equipped, he can eat it to quickly charge his rage 1500 perk currency



Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Press the Advantage Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage Free Protective Momentum The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds 1000 perk currency Purest of Motivations 15% damage boost after ally is knocked out 1000 perk currency That's Flammable, Doc! Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect 7% damage boost against enemy with highest damage 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk Effect Price Airwalker Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you Free 2 Fast 2 Block Dash attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage 1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain 1000 perk currency Last Stand Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage 1000 perk currency Speed Force Assist 5% increased movement speed 1000 perk currency Troll Tactics Taunts give your enemies a rage buff 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk Effect Price Armor Crush Fully charged attacks break armor Free Armor Killer Hitting armored enemies stops them from using armor 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying projectiles will reflect it back 1000 perk currency Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy 1000 perk currency Static Electricity Projectile attack receive a shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds 1000 perk currency

How to unlock Shaggy in MultiVersus?

Shaggy is unlocked for free by completing the game's tutorial (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Shaggy is one of the best characters to start your MultiVersus journey. Thankfully, you don’t need to grind or spend any currency to unlock him. Shaggy is unlocked automatically for free by simply completing the beginner tutorial of the game.

All Shaggy variants and prices

You can unlock additional skins for Shaggy by spending Glemium currency. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

While Shaggy is unlocked for free, you can spend Gleamium currency to acquire more outfits for him. Here’s a list of all Shaggy variants with their price:

Shaggy Variants Price Uncle Shagworthy 2000 Gleamium Dimension of Love Shaggy 1500 Gleamium Kung Food Shaggy 800 Gleamium Showdown Shaggy 800 Gleamium Ultra Warriors Shaggy 800 Gleamium Tooniverse Shaggy 500 Gleamium

Shaggy fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock various rewards by playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency to even Glemium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Shaggy:

Level Rewards 1 Shaggy Badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium

This concludes our Shaggy guide listing everything you need to know about our beloved scrawny fighter.

