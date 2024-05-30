All Multiversus assassin characters, ranked

The Multiversus assassin class excels at inflicting substantial damage output in combat situations. The game features character classes, which sets it apart from typical platform fighter titles. This is a great step by the developers, as they are striving to make Multiversus more inclusive to a broader audience.

The character classes offer an early indication of what areas a character is strong or weak in, which means some players should be able to choose a hero simply by looking at the roster.

The game currently has four classes, including Mage/Ranged, Assassin, Bruiser and Tank. Out of these, the Multiversus assassin class is almost entirely about out-damaging your opponent.

For those unfamiliar with the top Multiversus assassin characters, this article will list them in order of weakest to strongest based on their power and skills.

Trending

Note: This Multiversus tier list is subjective and portrays the author's viewpoint.

Marvin the Martian, Stripe, and other Multiversus assassin characters, ranked

5) Marvin the Martian

Marvin the Martian in Multiversus (Image via Player First Games)

With the current moveset and abilities, Marvin the Martian doesn’t seem to have a substantial impact on the line-up. The Multiversus assassin role is characterized by delivering fatal blows and effortlessly eliminating adversaries. Despite having a nice mix of ranged attacks, Marvin the Martian falls short of being cast as an assassin.

Notably, his UFO laser has an extremely slow rate of fire. Thus, his homing attack becomes too straightforward to dodge.

4) Stripe

Stripe in Multiversus (Image via Player First Games)

Stripe stands as a Multiversus assassin fighter in his own right and can prove quite troublesome to combat. While his attacks possess long start-up animations, if timed appropriately, you will be besting foes even with lower damage figures than some of the assassins.

It's also viable to pair him with a good partner (preferably a tank) offering support in 2v2 matches. In this regard, he will be effective for any gamer seeking a good, aggressive combat fighter. However, Stripe himself is not very quick in ways of damaging enemies. If left alone, he might struggle.

Read more: 5 best Multiversus characters for new players

3) Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn in Multiversus (Image via Player First Games)

Harley Quinn isn’t short on tricks as a Multiversus assassin character. She throws explosives that have a delayed detonation, allowing her to mix attacks for better coverage. When she sends an enemy flying with her knockback moves and leaves them "Confetti," it sets them on fire too. Consequently, it causes additional damage over a brief period.

A significant weakness here is that Multiversus assassins are fragile. These characters take an additional 5% of damage compared to other classes. Despite this, Harley Quinn should still be effective as long as she can avoid danger, which is quite achievable due to her effective movement mechanics.

2) Arya

Arya in Multiversus (Image via Player First Games)

Arya, from Game of Thrones, is among the best Multiversus assassins, as she possesses various prominent skills. She can steal faces from enemies and morph into them temporarily, which along with her being melee-focused makes for a unique assassin. Due to Arya's style of dishing close-range damage, you must evade enemy attacks consistently.

Moreover, try to use her "Disorient" ability, which ensures the next melee strike not only shatters the opponent's armor but also disorients them. This tactic can prove beneficial as she receives added momentum for back attacks.

Arya, in addition, creates a pie while restoring the health of her allies. It also obstructs opponents by reducing their speed if they come into contact with it. Notably, she is always changing into opponent characters, with the most volatility surrounding her Up-Special. Thus, be cautious when choosing an opponent as your primary character.

Read more: All Multiversus characters tier list

1) Finn

Finn in Multiversus (Image via Player First Games)

Finn is a complicated Multiversus assassin. However, if maneuvered properly with the correct moveset, he's the strongest of all. Although his regular attacks mimic those of his dog partner in breaking armor, it is his special abilities that make him unique.

Finn's standard attacks have coin drops. Thus, upon gathering enough coins, he instantly gains access to strong capabilities. He can acquire new temporary equipment by using his Down-Special or by wielding his backpack with his Up-Special. He scales pretty quickly to become stronger if he possesses a large number of coins.

Finn's special attacks' hitboxes vary based on your coin count. Although a recent balance patch did rectify his flawed hitboxes, he remains the most powerful assassin and a force to be reckoned with.

His main weakness is launching ranged attacks. It can be quite a hassle against ranged characters. However, Finn can counterattack the enemy by deflecting projectiles with this reflected ability.

This concludes our attempt to rank the best Multiversus assassin characters.

Check out more Multiversus guides:

Multiversus vs Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 || Multiversus vs Super Smash Bros || Multiversus best controller settings || 5 best GPUs for MultiVersus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback