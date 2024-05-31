All MultiVersus Tank characters ranked

Each character in MultiVersus is a part of one of the four classes - Tank, Mage/Ranged, Assassin, and Bruiser. Out of them, the Tank class hosts characters that have high defense capabilities, making them difficult to knock out. While Tanks can win single battles, they’re best used in 2v2 battles where they act as a wall of defense for their teammate. That said, if you’re interested in playing a Tank character, you may be wondering which one is the best in the game and why.

In this list, we’re ranking all the Tank characters in MultiVersus based on their abilities and ease of use to help you quickly climb the ranked ladder.

Note: This is a subjective list and reflects the author’s opinions.

What are the best Tank characters in MultiVersus?

5) Steven Universe

Steven has limited attacking abilities (Image via Warner Bros Games)

As a Tank character, Steven brings sufficient defense and support by inflicting status ailments on enemies and providing buffs to teammates. He’s tough to knock down and his dodges leave a bubble that makes it difficult to directly hit him.

However, he takes the fifth spot on this list because of his limited damage and attack potential even from Tank standards. This makes him quite difficult to recommend at higher ranks if you’re planning to use him in the 1v1 ranked games.

4) Iron Giant

Iron Giant is strong and has long range but he is very slow (Image Warner Bros. Games)

Iron Giant is probably described as an unbreakable wall in MultiVersus. This robot is the largest character and can absorb a lot of damage before getting knocked off the stage.

The only downside of this giant robot is his slow speed. Opponents can easily punish his long attack animations or dodge away with quite ease. That said, he has insane damage and knockback on his attacks which make him very difficult to deal with once he grabs you at the edge of the stage.

3) Jason

Jason has interesting specials mixups for 2v2 matches (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Jason’s basic attack combos and mixups can easily catch opponents and launch them off the arena. His attacks grant him armor on every hit which eliminates any knockback effect from the opponent’s attacks.

He also has an axe swing and teleportation special attack that can be chained together with a teammate to secure some surprise knockdowns. His only downside is his limited vertical movement which makes it difficult to get back into the arena or escape from a combo chain.

2) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman's sword attacks and special abilities make her good in both 1v1 and 2v2 matchups (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

While previous characters focused a lot more on defense, Wonder Woman can dish out good damage with her sword while supporting her teammates as a tank. She has decent area coverage with her whip that can pull back opponents to prevent escape or rescue teammates in danger of falling off.

Wonder Woman can also create platforms and shields and cleanse teammates of debuffs or blast opponents off the arena with her strong shout attack. Overall, she’s a beginner-friendly character in MultiVersus in both 1v1 and 2v2 matchups.

1) Superman

Superman is strong and has solid recovery moves (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

The strongest hero of DC is also the strongest Tank character in MultiVersus. He has solid area coverage and can absorb a lot of attacks, thanks to his attacks granting him armor on every hit. Superman has exceptional stage recovery and can even act like a Bruiser character with his special attacks allowing him to fly across the arena.

Moreover, his specials can freeze enemies and leave them vulnerable to attack combos from you and your teammate. Overall, if you’re looking for a Tank character to main, Superman is the one to go for.

This concludes our list of best Tank characters in MultiVersus. Please keep in mind that the game has launched recently, so the characters can move up and down in rankings based on future updates.

