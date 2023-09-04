Who is VoiD? Everything to know about the streamer who won Ludwig's World's Greatest Gamer

Super Smash Bros. player and Twitch streamer James "VoiD" has been crowned the inaugural champion of Ludwig's recently concluded YouTube gaming event, the "World's Greatest Gamer." For those unfamiliar, the event featured 20 creators from various gaming backgrounds, engaging in head-to-head battles across a number of video games, including Fortnite, Minecraft, and Fall Guys.

Expand Tweet

Over two consecutive days, on September 2 and 3, the streamers were ranked on a leaderboard. Interestingly, after Day 1, VoiD, the eventual winner, was in 14th place with just 11 points, trailing the leader by 14 points.

Despite a subpar performance on day 1, the streamer staged a comeback to claim the top spot on the leaderboard. Notably, he secured qualification from his group in a fiercely contested CS: GO match. Additionally, he emerged victorious in the Lego 2K Drive segment and secured a clean sweep in Street Fighter VI.

Who did VoiD beat in the final? Streamer wins $20,000

James "VoiD," the Super Smash Bros. content creator on Twitch, has seized Ludwig's World's Greatest Gamer title. Currently boasting just over 220K followers, his recent victory undeniably marks the crowning moment of his career thus far.

In the final, he faced off against one of the most prominent Twitch streamers, Eric "Erobb221," who commands an impressive following of over 450K on the platform. James and Eric earned their way to the final by triumphing over Jesse "JerAx" and Tyson "TenZ," respectively, in Tetris Effect: Connected.

The final game of the event, featuring the two finalists, was slated to be a mystery game, which was later unveiled as Pong. This arcade game, centered around table tennis, involves two rackets, one controlled by each player, with the objective of making the other player miss the ball.

(Timestamp: 08:51:05)

In fact, VoiD achieved a clean sweep in the final by winning all three games and earned a whopping $20K besides the title. Later in the interview, he said:

"Oh I felt great, the machine was a bit sensitive so I had to play with my finger and thumb on it all times so that was a little more controlled, like sliding left and right."

He also added:

"The best part is, I think about me, I like this a lot about myself, I just play everything. While I am primarily in fighting games, and even more so platform fighters, I dabble in everything. I wanna show people how cool Valorant is, CS: GO is, I waned to show people how cool Lego 2K is, I wanted to teach people how to get better at Tetris, I just like video games."

The streamer's victory will undoubtedly provide a significant boost to his online career. He dedicated time to streaming various games in preparation for Ludwig's event, and those efforts have certainly paid off.