Who are Yoimiya's voice actors in Genshin Impact?

Yoimiya is the upcoming five-star character in Genshin Impact in the 2.0 update. The story quest for Yoimiya is already available for players, which is one of the biggest reasons they are eagerly waiting for her.
miHoYo has always selected experienced and popular voice actors to work for Genshin Impact. Yoimiya is no exception, as she has been voiced by the likes of UEDA Kana and Jenny Yokobori in Japanese and English, respectively.
UEDA Kana's most popular anime roles before Genshin Impact
UEDA Kana is the voice behind Yoimiya in Japanese. Kana has worked in multiple animes and is already a well-known personality among anime fans.
Here are some of the roles that helped UEDA Kana rise to prominence:
- Undine - Black Clover
- Ayame - Kai Byoui Ramune
- Kohaku - Shingetsutan Tsukihime
- Tama Sakai - D-Frag!
- Anastasia Hoshin - Re:Zero
Owing to her voice acting as these anime characters, Kana boasts millions of fans around the world. Naturally, this has helped in popularizing Yoimiya in the Genshin Impact community as well.
Jenny Yokobori has worked in The Simpsons
The voice behind Yoimiya in English is Jenny Yokobori. Just like UEDA Kana, Jenny is a popular name in the voice-acting industry.
The most popular role by Jenny Yokobori so far is Kumiko in The Simpsons. She got this opportunity when the show recast new voice actors.
UEDA Kana and Jenny Yokobori have already proved their worth as voice actors, and Yoimiya is certainly a great addition to the list of roles performed by them.
Genshin Impact keen on chosing popular voice actors
Hiring popular voice actors seems like miHoYo's new strategy to increase its profits from character banners. Apart from UEDA Kana and Jenny, prominent Twitch streamer LilyPichu has also voiced one of the characters that will arrive in the 2.0 update.
LilyPichu is the voice behind Sayu in Genshin Impact, and fans went into a state of frenzy when miHoYo officially revealed this.
All in all, it wouldn't be a surprise if Yoimiya and Sayu end up becoming two of the most popular Genshin Impact characters ever. The Pyro five-star bow user and the Anemo ninja will soon arrive with the Tapestry of Golden Flames banner on August 10.