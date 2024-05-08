Why is Another Crab's Treasure so popular?

Another Crab's Treasure, a unique souls-like title, has gained extraordinary popularity, defying expectations with its crustacean protagonist's treasure hunt. The game puts you in the shoes of Krill, a shell-less hermit crab on a journey to reclaim his home. On his conquest, Krill has not only defeated terrifying submarine foes but has also managed to take the gaming world by storm.

Dive into this article as we uncover all that makes this quirky title so popular, from its innovative shell-swapping mechanic to its unusual charm and representation of the world that lurks below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Another Crab's Treasure: Why is it so popular?

Unique take on the souls-like genre

Another Crab's Treasure takes a vibrant and comical approach to souls-like titles (Image via Aggro Crab)

Another Crab's Treasure takes the unforgiving nature of a souls-like title and mashes it with a vibrant, cartoonish aesthetic with lighthearted humor, as compared to other titles like Elden Ring or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

This unexpected combination works surprisingly well for the game, where it retains the challenging aspect while still making most fights fairly approachable.

Shell-swapping mechanic

Find different shells that offer unique abilities (Image via Aggro Crab)

The central concept of the game revolves around shells, which are more than just another piece of armor on your back. The logic remains the same - shells can be thought to be like armor that you can swap. However, collecting and strategically using various shells is key to defeating bosses in this game.

Each shell offers unique defensive and offensive abilities, sometimes even imbued with magic, keeping combat fresh and never letting it be boring, adding to the popularity of Another Crab's Treasure.

A charming representation of the submarine world

A stunning representation of the submarine world (Image via Aggro Crab)

Carcinology enthusiasts would simply love this game, as it provides an amazing depiction of the underwater world. With adorable (or scary) crustacean characters in a whimsical submarine environment, it is evident how Another Crab's Treasure is gaining on the popularity charts.

Lighthearted humor

The title offers a surprisingly easy-going humor (Image via Aggro Crab)

While most souls-like titles prefer to dwell on the fringes of dark humor, Another Crab's Treasure decided to embrace the opposite end of the spectrum, with surprisingly carefree humor.

The game doesn't take itself too seriously, with witty dialogue and slapstick humor that keeps players enticed and adds to the lighthearted atmosphere.

Easier on newcomers to the souls-like genre

The game is easier on newcomers to the souls-like genre (Image via Aggro Crab)

Games from the souls-like genre are known to be unforgiving and relentless, making it a suboptimal choice for beginners to this genre. Many give up after being frustrated and being decimated by bosses early on in the game.

Aggro Crab's title offers features like forgiving checkpoints and a focus on mastering movement over combat options and complex combos, making it accessible for players new to the Souls-like genre.

Exploration

Acquiring the Fishing Line will greatly aid in exploration (Image via Aggro Crab)

Another Crab's Treasure's popularity owes a big debt to Kril's treasure hunt. The underwater paradise is filled with secrets and hidden loot to bring forth a new sense of exploration and adventure. Huge areas like the Sands Between, in particular, are teeming with secrets that are just waiting to be explored.

Aggro Crab has also provided unique means to explore, like the fishing hook that you must obtain to reach the moon cave in Another Crab's Treasure as a part of the main story mission. These quirky mechanics manage to keep the game fun, thereby aiding in its popularity.