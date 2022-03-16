Why is Core Keeper quickly becoming a hit on Steam?

In just a week, 250,000 copies of Core Keeper have been sold on Steam while entering the Early Access phase. With over 2700 reviews on the platform, it’s being seen as 'Very Positive,' which is good news for Pugstorm and Fireshine games.

Core Keeper blends concepts from games like Stardew Valley, Terraria, and Valheim, and puts them into one charming package. What’s making the game such a big hit right out of the gate?

Core Keeper - Out Now! @CoreKeeperGame Huge news! We’re thrilled to announce that Core Keeper has now sold over 250,000 units within the first week of launching on Steam Early Access.



Core Keeper sold 250,000 copies in just a week, but why?

Core Keeper is already a runaway hit on Steam, with the game’s Twitter handle thanking its audience for selling over 250,000 units already. It hit 100,000 copies sold in 48 hours, which is no mean feat. The game retails for $12.99 and has a limited-time 10% off sale.

In the game, set deep underground, players work through procedurally generated caves, mining resources to craft weapons, armor, and other better tools.

The game combines familiar elements from other games

Valheim

Stardew Valley

Terraria

Core Keeper has taken several bits from the above games, and so far, it seems to be hitting the mark with fans. Like any Early Access game, there is still room for improvement, but players really seem to be enjoying what’s on the table so far.

Despite being underground, it’s visually appealing and has a decent variety of biomes (environmental areas) to explore. The animations are nice, and it’s satisfying to finally enter new areas and tackle new challenges.

However, it is more than just the visual aspect of the game, which have made the game a hit. Like Valheim, players can play co-op (up to 8 players) and wander through the darkness together. There are bosses and monsters to fight, so it’s worth it to play with friends. This could also make it an excellent game to stream on Twitch for the same reason.

Terraria and Valheim’s sense of exploration and cooperation enter Core Keeper

Like all games in the Terraria and Valheim genre of games, players start off mining the weak bits and slowly get to better, more powerful stuff.

When it comes to popularity, the multiplayer aspect is a serious pull too. If a group of friends get together for an 8-player survival community, they can each specialize in an aspect of the community and work together to create something truly special. The game is still in early access, so there will be more biomes to explore in the future, not to mention more content just in general.

Farming is fun when it’s in a video game

On top of all of that, Core Keeper has a similar feel to games like Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley, where the goal is to make an excellent farm. There is plenty of farming to do in the game, along with exploring new biomes and unlocking secrets.

There’s awesome equipment and tools to craft, dangerous places to explore, and powerful bosses to encounter in the game. It brings several interesting elements together to make something new and special.

There’s a lot to love about Core Keeper

The game isn’t just about farming, but it is an important aspect. Players have a home where they can grow crops, craft, cook, and build to their heart’s content. It’s not a game that is completed in a short period of time, and that’s perhaps the best part.

It’s a game players can come back to, play it alone, or play it with friends, and find something new to do each time. Core Keeper is still in Early Access, so players can find bugs or things that don’t quite work right, but so far, the experience has been a mostly positive one.

