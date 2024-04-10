Why EA Sports should make EA FC 24 Mods viable in offline mode

EA FC 24 Mods (Modifications) is an amazing approach to gaming customization in the virtual football experience. Game mods empower players to manipulate a title's code and assets, injecting fresh vitality into it. Similarly, with EA FC 24 Mods, players gain unprecedented control over logos, looks, kits, and crests, transcending the confines of traditional gameplay.

With the conclusion of its partnership with FIFA, the renowned football franchise of Electronic Arts has undergone a rebranding as EA FC 24 this season. While this name change may seem superficial, it heralds a groundbreaking shift in the gaming landscape, particularly concerning EA FC 24 Mods.

As EA Sports starts this exciting journey, the addition of EA FC 24 Mods to offline mode would be a move in a positive direction.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

EA FC 24 Mods: Reasons Electronic Arts should make FC 24 mod-friendly

EA FC 24 Mods make the game more interesting to players in the long run (Image via EA Sports)

In the world of video games, modding is like a superpower for players. It lets them change how a title works and looks, making it totally unique.

EA's football games haven't been great at letting players do this, especially on PC. However, with EA FC 24's fresh start in the scene, there's a big chance tthat the developer will change that in upcoming editions.

Players have always been excited about the idea of being able to bring in their own logos, kits and faces to the title, no matter what platform they're playing on. This makes the game feel more personal and means people will keep playing it for longer, instead of getting bored with the same old stuff every year.

A young Cristiano Ronaldo's modded face in EA FC 24 created by Redditor r/fut (Image via r/fut Reddit handle)

Another cool thing about modding is how much freedom it gives players. Even if you're playing on a console, where modding isn't usually possible, adding things like custom faces and kits could totally change the game for you. You could make it look exactly how you want it to.

And it's not just players who benefit from modding. It can actually make things easier for game developers, too. Instead of always having to release updates to fix small problems or add new stuff, they can let players do it themselves, especially for offline modes that don't always get as much attention.

Having authentic features in a sports game is really important. Even though EA already has real teams and players in their games, there are always some missing.

EA FC 24 Mods can fill in those gaps by updating player faces or making sure team logos are accurate. This would make the game feel more real and immersive.

Expand Tweet

Finally, modding opens up a whole world of possibilities and changes how the title plays. Whether it's making the AI smarter or adjusting how fast players move, you can tweak things to make the game exactly how you like it.

While EA Sports may have hesitated to embrace modding in the past, the success of other mod-friendly titles like The Sims demonstrates its potential benefits.

By making EA FC 24 mod-friendly, EA can tap into a passionate community of creators and innovators who are eager to contribute to the game's success. It's a win-win situation for both players and the developer.