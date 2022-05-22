Why does ex Nintendo president want to sell his Animal Crossing: New Horizons island?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released over two years ago, and players have been obsessed with their island homes ever since.

However, it seems like Nintendo's ex-President, Reggie Fils-Aimé, does not share the same sentiment for his New Horizons island anymore and is looking forward to selling the same. His reasons for doing so have left the community disappointed and shocked.

While trade is an important part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players have not traded their entire islands. However, if Fils-Aimé goes through with his plan, he might be starting a trend for the same.

Nintendo's ex-president has expressed an interest in selling his Animal Crossing: New Horizons island

Fans of New Horizons spend hundreds of hours designing and creating the perfect custom island for themselves.

Nintendo's ex-president Reggie Fils-Aimé likely did the same. However, he has now seemingly moved on from his love for the Nintendo life-simulation title and decided that he would like to sell his island instead.

New Horizons trade generally does not include actual money and is made using Bells, the in-game currency. However, Fils-Aimé will possibly be looking at real currency when he decides to sell his island.

Nintendo's former president Reggie Fils Aime reveals he would like to sell his New Horizons island (Image via TIME)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released when NFTs and cryptocurrency were rising. The former Nintendo president believes that there is nothing wrong with wanting to monetize players' in-game creations like the islands they design.

He believes that players will be highly interested in buying his island whenever he decides to put it up for sale. Fils-Aimé revealed that he supports "pay to own" gameplay and the idea of blockchain technology.

He also explained that he would like to see the same being incorporated within the gaming sphere, starting with his New Horizons island.

However, this decision has disappointed the gaming community due to its history of NFTs and cryptocurrency.

Akfamilyhome @Akfamilyhome Reggie Fils-Aimé retires as president of Nintendo of America and is succeeded by Doug Bowser (April 2019, colorized) Reggie Fils-Aimé retires as president of Nintendo of America and is succeeded by Doug Bowser (April 2019, colorized) https://t.co/0e7o9Iyxzp

The sphere is generally associated with scamming and cons and has left a sour taste in the gaming community's mouth in general. Therefore, a desire to incorporate cryptocurrency into the gaming sphere has left people very disappointed in the former Nintendo president.

Reggie Fils-Aimé stepped down as Nintendo president back in 2019, a year before the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He served as president of the game development studio for 15 years before his retirement.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar