Why Ezio Auditore is the best protagonist in the Assassin's Creed franchise

Assassin's Creed is one of the longest-running franchises that is only a few years short of celebrating its 20th anniversary. During this journey, we have seen many titles that have defined different generations, each bringing a new protagonist to the series.

However, only a few of these protagonists have been memorable, with Ezio Auditore being the number-one choice for many gamers. He was first introduced in Assassin's Creed 2 and stayed for two more entries, including Brotherhood and Revelations.

Since he is so beloved in the community, it would be interesting to look at Ezio Auditore to see why he is the best protagonist in the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's personal opinions.

Ezio is the only character to have a multi-game arc in Assassin's Creed

Players have seen Ezio grow as a character in his trilogy (Image via Ubisoft)

There have been more than 20 games in the franchise, and Ezio Auditore is the only assassin so far who has managed to become a protagonist in three separate entries. Each title expanded on the lore and refined the gameplay while developing Ezio as a character.

From securing the Apple of Eden in Assassin's Creed 2 to rebuilding Rome and becoming a master assassin in Brotherhood before finally uncovering Altaïr's secrets in Revelations, he has done it all. Ezio starts out as a man who gets pushed into a life of hardship after half of his family is hanged for crimes they didn't commit.

From being a careless youngster, he learns to become a responsible adult, a personality trait that he carries throughout the sequels. His journey is one of the best in the series, as players get to see him grow into a wise man shaped by duty and philosophy.

His personality is unmatched

Ezio chooses to be good even after all that he has been through (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed is known for having serious protagonists, which is why Ezio stands out as someone who is more carefree. He starts as an immature and brash youngster with a charming personality. He is vibrant as a character, making mistakes in his youth that make him feel more human than others.

His growth over the years sees him learn from his past and become a better person overall. Ezio is someone who has gone through some of the worst situations in his life, such as the death of his family, Uncle Mario, and Cristina, but he still chooses to help and be compassionate towards others. He feels like a person first and an assassin second, which makes him emotionally relatable.

Conclusion

Ezio has done it all (Image via Ubisoft)

The reason Ezio is so beloved as a character comes down to mainly two points: his character development across three games and his charismatic personality. He is someone who chooses to be a good person after all he has been through by giving back to the community.

His acts of kindness, such as rebuilding Rome and defending his sister from a womanizer like Duccio, show the goodness of his heart. His legacy also adds to the argument that he is the best protagonist in the series, as he secures the Apple of Eden, rebuilds the Assassin Brotherhood, and discovers the secret lair of Altaïr.

