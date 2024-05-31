Why are fans disappointed with Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update?

The Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update will come out across all platforms on June 6, 2024. The update was announced back in February, but at that time, the developers didn't clarify exactly what the new update would add to the game. So, for months, the community was left curious and quite hyped for what could come.

However, when the community got to learn everything that would be a part of the new update, they were left disappointed. Let's take a look at why that is the case.

Note: Parts of the article are based on the author's opinion.

How the Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update disappoints the fans

Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

For months, players have been waiting for something substantial to be added with the new patch. However, everything included in the Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update gives players next to no reason to spend more time playing the game. Here's a list of all the new additions:

Trending

The Glasses That Lived

Felix Felicis Potion Recipe

Azkaban Prisoner's Outfit and Coat

Lavender Borealis Broom

Onyx Hippogriff Mount

New Photo Mode

Reset Talent Points

Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest

The new Photo Mode has been a highly requested feature since the game was launched and is possibly the only thing fans are happy about with this update. However, adding that took longer than expected, since most games nowadays launch with a photo mode by default.

The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest has already been available to PlayStation players for quite some time now, so it being made available to PC players with the Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update is not that big of a deal. The biggest complaint most people have is the lack of a New Game Plus mode.

The developers should've done more with the new update (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

For months, Avalanche Studio hyped up this update just to add a photo mode, a quest that most of the player base has already completed, and some cosmetics that most people won't even give a second look to.

It's safe to say that the highly anticipated update has been largely disappointing for fans. The developers would've been much better off adding more content to the game. A DLC, a new quest, or maybe even a new game mode where wizards could duel would've been much better additions.

If Avalanche hadn't hyped up the update so much and had announced to the fans what their plans were, this might not be happening. However, it seems they've acted against their own interests by hyping up a photo mode that should've been there since the beginning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback