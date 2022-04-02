Why fans still expect a BGMI Lite release date announcement

Battlegrounds Mobile India has revived PUBG Mobile's Indian fanbase, and fans can expect a similar response from BGMI Lite's launch if it ever happens. The reason cannot be more evident: the Indian audience contributed a big chunk to PUBG Mobile Lite's userbase.

Hence, the demand for BGMI Lite is quite understandable, considering the recent ban on Garena Free Fire. However, Krafton is yet to clear the air around the official launch of PUBG Mobile Lite's Indian variant, so, despite current uncertainty, followers must wait for the announcement.

Disclaimer: BGMI Lite's launch date is yet to receive any confirmation, and therefore, this article will only explore the speculations. Readers are advised to take it section with a pinch of salt.

Fans still expect announcement of BGMI Lite's launch

Will Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite ever launch? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the end of last year, it has been rumored that Krafton, sooner or later, will announce the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite, owing to the popular demand among PUBG Mobile Lite fans.

A tweet from a prominent BGMI streamer, Sagar "Maxtern" Thakur, added fuel to the speculations. However, sadly for fans, nothing materialized. Readers can check out Maxtern's tweet here:

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite in the New Year? BGMI Lite in the New Year?

Following Maxtern's tweet, another famous BGMI gamer, Abhijeet "GHATAK" Andhare, posted a story on his Instagram account that read:

Ghatak also posted the probable release of Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite (Image via ghatak.official/Instagram)

The story meant that Battlegrounds Mobile India's release would take some time, but it was inevitable. This came as a relief to Indian PUBG Mobile Lite fans.

It has been months, and Krafton is yet to deny or confirm Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite's official launch. However, the main reason to believe the arrival of this BGMI variant is the Free Fire ban in India.

Free Fire was banned in India on 14 February (Image via Garena)

In February, Garena's wildly popular battle royale shooter was prohibited by the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, alongside 53 other (primarily Chinese) applications, citing security concerns.

Thus, it is the correct time to announce Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite, as Krafton can attract a significant section of Free Fire users. BGMI Lite, and even PUBG Mobile Lite, are deemed direct competitors to Garena Free Fire.

The developers are focused on the BMOC 2022 right now (Image via Krafton)

However, the announcement may not happen anytime soon as Krafton is focused on organizing BGMI's first esports tournament of 2022, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge 2022. The esports competition will kick off on 4 April.

The BMOC 2022 is expected to end in mid-June, so any official announcement regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite may happen after the esports championship.

