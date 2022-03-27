When is BMOC 2022 registration ending? Last date and time for Indian region

The registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge (BMOC) 2022, having started on March 14, 2022, are closing by the end of today, i.e., March 27, 2022. Thus, interested gamers must speed up and register for BGMI's second-ever esports competition.

After organizing BGMI's first-ever esports tournament, BGIS 2021, BMOC is Krafton's first competition in 2022. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 was a success in terms of viewership; thus, the organizers will aim to upscale the same with BMOC.

Readers should not skip the following sections if they want to know additional details about the last date of registration, end time, eligibility criteria, and more.

The registrations for BMOC 2022 are closing on March 27, 2022

As already mentioned, today, i.e., March 27, 2022, is the last date to register for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge. Developers will remove the registration link available on the Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports' homepage after 11:59 pm.

Registration process

Gamers still have a few hours before the registration lines close. They can follow the steps given below to register for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge 2022:

Step 1: Open the Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports site by tapping the link here.

Tap one "register now" (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: Click on the "Register Now" on the website, which will redirect the users to the login page.

Use email ID (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: Players will have to provide their email ID, which will receive an OTP to login.

Fill in OTP (Image via Krafton)

Step 4: Fill in the one-time password users have received on their email IDs.

Submit the details (Image via Krafton)

Step 5: The registration page will open, where players must fill in the following details:

First name

Last name

Date of Birth

Mobile Number

BGMI ID

In-game Name

Gender

Attachment of users' profile picture

Attachment of users any government authorized ID Proof

ID Proof Number

Step 6: After players have successfully provided all the required details, they can click on "Proceed."

Eligibility criteria as per BMOC's rulebook (Image via Krafton)

The registration request will automatically be forwarded to the developers, who will decide whether the players are eligible for registration or not.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge 2022's format

The format that Krafton has adopted for Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge 2022 is given below:

1) In-Game qualifiers

In-Game Qualifiers (Image via Krafton)

The total number of entering teams: All registered players alongside their registered teammates.

All registered players alongside their registered teammates. The total number of teams to be qualified: 512

512 Duration: April 4 to April 10, 2022

It will require registered players to play at least 15 matches with their other registered teammates. Out of those 15 games, the top 10 (based on performance) will be considered for qualification in the second phase.

2) BMOC

BMOC - April 21 to May 15 (Image via Krafton)

The total number of entering teams: 512

512 The total number of teams to be qualified: 24

24 Duration: April 21 to May 15

The second phase will feature four rounds, with 512 squads entering 32 groups. The squads will get eliminated with each passing round, and the final round will feature 32 teams across four groups. Out of these 32 squads, 24 (top six from each group) will qualify for the next stage.

3) BMPS

BMPS - May 19 to June 12 (Image via Krafton)

Total number of entering teams: 512

512 Duration: May 19 - June 12

Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) will be the final stage of BMOC 2022, and it will further have two stages -- League and Grand Finals.

Players can check out the prize pool for BMOC 2022 here.

