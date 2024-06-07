Why is #FixTF2 trending? Team Fortress 2 issues explained

#FixTF2 is currently trending all over the internet, particularly on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The issues include players facing too many cheaters and bots. In fact, a recent post from a TF2 player even showed disturbing content being advertised by a bot inside the game. The hashtag is trending because it seems that the maker of Counter-Strike 2 isn't paying enough attention to fix these issues.

Bots can be notorious when it comes to defeating enemies or farming for items. Here is a deep dive into why #FixTF2 is trending on X.

Why is #FixTF2 trending? Players leave thousands of negative reviews over bot problems

Recently, X user @AceOcarinas provided context for the situation with Team Fortress 2 by comparing the number of negative reviews with that of Overwatch 2. The reviews of the game are plummeting because thousands of frustrated players are now leaving the game.

The Steam page for Team Fortress 2 has collected over 35,000 negative reviews so far. Many of these are fairly recent, with several reviews complaining about the overwhelming presence of bots in the game.

In fact, player @che3semaker even took to their X handle to tell a disturbing story about a bot advertising sensitive and illegal content inside the game. This explicit content was being casually put into the chat with a link.

Bots advertise illegal content in TF2 (Image via X/@che3semaker)

Many players believe that the game has a problem, and it looks like the situation has not changed for quite some time now. These complaints have been piling up for a while now, and in-game bots have been on the rise over the past year.

The biggest reason that #FixTF2 might be trending is perhaps because Valve has failed to pay attention to the demands of fans. The issues have not been resolved satisfactorily, and players are now review-bombing the game.

It seems that the Valve gaming community took it upon itself to criticize TF 2 on Steam to draw the organization's attention in a seemingly last-ditch effort. The negative review graph on Steam shows a sharp rise in the many negative reviews since the end of May 2024. This rise coincided with #FixTF2 trending on social media.

On May 26, 2023, the game had about 400 negative reviews, which doesn't feel like an awful lot for a game that was released in 2007. However, on June 3, 2024, about 6,793 negative reviews were recorded. On June 4, this number went up to 10, 859, an all-time high. It seems that fans are really hoping to get Valve to pay attention to #FixTF2 and make some significant changes to the in-game experience.

