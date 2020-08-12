Why is Free Fire not loading? Full details of maintenance break for August 12

The third anniversary of Free Fire is around the corner, and players are excited about the new events. However, for now, they are unable to play the game, and it isn't opening, instead showing a notification: The server will be ready soon. However, there is no reason to panic, as this is because of the maintenance break.

Why is Free Fire not opening?

As mentioned above, the servers of Free Fire have been taken down for the maintenance break. No player will be able to access the game until the maintenance gets over.

Here are the timings of the maintenance break

Start time: 12th August 9:30 AM IST (+5:30 GMT)

End time: 12th August 5:00 PM IST (+5:30 GMT)

Garena Free Fire announced this maintenance break on their social media handle. The post read:

“A maintenance will occur tomorrow from 9:30 AM to 5 PM (GMT +5:30) to ensure that the game is in the best condition! During this time players will not be able to log in but right after players can continue playing as usual!”

According to the announcement, as soon as the maintenance break is over, players will be able to hop back into the game and continue playing it.

Bermuda Remastered

Bermuda is the first map of the game, and it has received a revamp. The new map is available for download in the game, but hasn’t been added yet. Bermuda Remastered will likely be added soon, though. It is alleged that this map might be added post the ongoing maintenance.

The OB23 update of the game brought in several new features that made it even more exclusive for its ever-growing audience. However, new additions like Mr. Waggor and Hayato Firebrand have not yet been added into the game, which is expected to happen very soon.