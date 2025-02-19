Guardians of the Galaxy is a team of superheroes that weren't very popular before their first MCU film released in 2014. The movie was a huge success and even generated hype for the sequel, which came out in 2017. After the success of both GOTG films, Marvel saw how beloved this team of superheroes was and wanted to capitalize on it by giving them their own video game. Since Crystal Dynamics was already busy making The Avengers, the responsibility for Guardians of the Galaxy was handed over to Square Enix.

Ad

Unfortunately, the title released to a very lukewarm reception, where the critics praised it but the players mostly ignored its existence. This article will look at reasons why Guardians of the Galaxy might never get a sequel.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The failure of The Avengers game made players not try Guardians of the Galaxy

The Avengers was a disappointment (Image via Crystal Dynamics)

When The Avengers was released in 2020, it was a buggy mess with repetitive gameplay and an underwhelming storyline that left many disappointed. Gamers had numerous expectations since they were looking forward to playing as their favorite Avenger in a AAA title. However, the game's buggy launch degraded its credibility very quickly, pushing its player base away in the process.

Ad

Trending

Another factor that killed the game was its live service model. This meant that it was built around the idea of playing repetitive missions, where players had to grind for hours if they wanted to unlock new skins for their characters. This was considered a nail in the coffin that made people look at Guardians of the Galaxy the same way, even though it was a simple, single-player, offline-only experience.

The game did not meet Square Enix's sales expectations

Square Enix expected better from GOTG sales (Image via Square Enix)

Guardians of the Galaxy is considered an underrated gem by many and has a larger fanbase now than it did on release. This is also because there was not enough marketing done for this game, which led to it being largely ignored by many. However, it did manage to have a player base of over 8 million players across Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra subscription services.

Ad

Ad

While the game managed to hit 8 million active players in its first year, Square Enix still believes that it underperformed. Unfortunately, they have not revealed the target they were expecting, but it is safe to say that they are unsatisfied with the result they got.

Will there ever be a sequel?

Never say never (Image via Square Enix)

Even though gamers have recognized the true potential of a Guardians of the Galaxy game, it looks like Square Enix is not convinced with the sales figures. This means that a sequel might never arrive, as the company might not see the property as profitable in its books. However, even though they haven't officially confirmed anything about a sequel, one can always hold on to hope.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.