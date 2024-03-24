Why was Ice Poseidon permanently banned from Twitch? Revisiting the streamer's suspension

Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon is known for his contentious IRL streams, often seen interacting with the public. He also collaborates with other major streamers, such as Sam Pepper. The creator has over 140,000 followers on Kick and is a prominent IRL creator on the platform. However, not all his public exchanges end positively, with him often being a victim of attacks by stream snipers.

These attacks continued even after his switch to Kick and were the primary reason behind his permanent ban from Twitch. This article explores the incident that led to him becoming a Twitch perma-ban recipient.

Ice Poseidon's Twitch suspension explored

History of the streamer

Kick streamer Ice Poseidon is a long-time live content creator, with an extensive history playing old-school Runescape and broadcasting it live on Twitch. This earned him over 290,000 on the purple platform before being banned.

Paul has had troubles with Twitch before, having received bans due to his guideline-breaking behavior. This includes revealing a phone number on stream and having inappropriate content played through his text-to-speech donations.

The plane swatting incident

His suspension from Twitch emerged from an incident on April 27, 2017. The creator was taking an American Airlines flight to Phoenix when he became the victim of yet another stream sniper. Someone made a false claim that he was the carrier of a bomb onboard the flight.

Ice Poseidon was subsequently taken off the flight and apprehended by the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with another streamer. The creators were thereafter questioned, after which Ice Poseidon explained that he had been "swatted."

His account was subsequently banned the next day, on April 28, 2017. The reason behind his ban was cited as him "disclosing his location" while at the airport through his stream pre-flight.

However, many criticized the decision at the time, since no such rule against disclosing one's location on stream existed within the community guidelines. Regardless, he received a permanent ban from the platform, with the ability to appeal in six months.

Shift to Kick

Since then, he has shifted to Kick but continues to be involved in IRL content which pushes the boundaries of permissible content. These streams often lead to controversy, such as his Jail live stream in 2023. The various challenges and tasks performed by the participants left viewers concerned about the safety and security of those involved.

Things even escalated to physical violence as one of the streamers involved in the broadcast, EbZ, struck fellow streamer BurgerPlanet in his face. Eventually, EbZ was arrested for his aggression against Josh.

Like Ice Poseidon, Just Chatting streamer Adin Ross was also banned permanently from Twitch in February 2023, initially without any clear indication from the platform as to why the ban had been imposed. However, Adin eventually disclosed that he was streaming on Kick and Twitch at the same time, and had the chat overlay from Kick enabled.

This caused his Twitch stream to also showcase the "slurs" being used by the Kick chat, leading to him being banned from the platform. He has since shifted permanently to Kick and has risen to become the most followed creator on the platform with over 1.16 million followers.