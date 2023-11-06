Ice Poseidon claims Kick streamer EbZ reportedly arrested after assaulting Burger Planet during jail livestream

IRL streamer Ebenezer "EbZ" could be facing legal trouble, according to Paul "Ice Poseidon," following a confrontational incident involving fellow streamer Josh "Burger Planet." This incident occurred during Paul's IRL jail-themed stream. While Paul and a few others were locked inside a cell, EbZ and Burger Planet were assigned to act as guards.

At one point during the stream, Ebenezer and Josh engaged in a heated verbal dispute, triggering an irate response from Ebenezer, who attacked Josh. Subsequently, Ice Poseidon mentioned that his actions had not been overlooked, which apparently resulted in Ebenezer's arrest.

Why did EbZ hit Burger Planet during Ice Poseidon's stream?

It appears that Burger Planet had initially requested Ebz to put meat in a fridge. However, this seemingly innocuous conversation quickly escalated into a heated argument as Ebenezer declined to comply and hurled insults at Josh.

A furious Ebenezer then physically confronted the streamer by striking him directly on the cheeks. GaryDavid, who was in the room as well, promptly intervened to defuse the situation by separating the two.

An upset Burger Planet expressed his intention to involve the police due to EbZ's actions. Later, when Paul was brought in to assess the situation. Burger Planet, who remained visibly agitated, followed through and contacted the authorities, seemingly leading to EbZ's eventual arrest.

The transpired event was later shared by Ice Poseidon, who returned to his cell and said:

"EbZ punched Burger in the face because Burger asked EbZ to put the meat that you're eating back in the fridge because it was sitting out after it was cooking. Then EbZ punched him in the face and then Burger called the police and EbZ has been arrested in a cop uniform."

Nonetheless, the streamer also disclosed that EbZ would be released the following morning.

What did the fans say?

The entire situation was posted on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, generating several comments from the streaming community. Here are some of them:

Comment byu/yul_brynner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/yul_brynner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/yul_brynner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/yul_brynner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/yul_brynner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/yul_brynner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/yul_brynner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Ice Poseidon's jail-themed stream differs from Kai Cenat's 7-day locked-in stream. In this context, Paul is offering a $50,000 reward to the person who manages to endure the longest time inside the cell.