Why is PUBG Mobile crashing after installing 0.18.0 update?

PUBG Mobile Crashing

PUBG Mobile developers have officially released the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update which has introduced a lot of new features to the game. The latest developments include an updated Miramar map, Win94 with 2.7x Scope, Jungle Adventure in Sanhok, P90 in Arena Mode, Points Protection Against Cheater Kills and much more.

In the last 24 hours, there have been many complaints in India and from other parts of the world, regarding the regular crashing of the game. PUBG Mobile is taking longer than usual to open and isn't functioning at optimum capacity. The servers are currently extremely busy and this might be the reason why PUBG is crashing a lot, especially since the update was rolled out.

PUBG Mobile crashing after installing 0.18.0 update

Not Working Message

According to the users, the game is not opening and an error is being displayed on the main interface incessantly. This happened exactly after the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update was released a few hours ago.

Also, the update is not available for every PUBG Mobile user. The 0.18.0 update has not been uniformly available on the Play Store, meaning that countless users have failed to update the game and are still devising methods to get their hands on the latest version.

PUBG Mobile Crashing

The Season 13 Royale Pass (RP) will also be rolled out on 13th May and the RP section will be locked a day before the release of the Season 13 Royale Pass. Some of the essential additions to the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update are: