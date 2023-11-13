Why was IShowSpeed’s Instagram account banned? Reason explored

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" faced yet another sanction following the apparent suspension of his official Instagram account. At the time of its removal, his main account (@ishowspeed) had amassed over 14 million followers, establishing him as one of the fastest-growing content creators not only on YouTube but also on the Meta platform.

Interestingly, he also maintained an alt-account that boasted a following of over 132K users, which is also currently inaccessible to his fans.

The streamer's account is currently unavailable to the public (Image via Instagram)

Why did IShowSpeed's Instagram get banned?

At the time of writing, no definitive reason has been confirmed for the abrupt ban, leaving the circumstances behind the removal of both his Instagram accounts unclear. Nevertheless, reports suggest that the streamer's team is actively working on resolving the situation.

The streamer's team is working on the situation (Image via X/@iShowSpeedHQ)

Despite no concrete reasons, speculation among his fans is rampant. For instance, one of his verified fan channels on X (@IShowSpeed_Live) asserted on their account that he might have been banned due to his alleged vocal support for Palestine:

The streamer's fan account theorizes the reason behind the ban (Image via X/@IShowSpeed_Live)

This was further shared by the streamer's Facebook account (783K followers). For those unaware, Facebook is also owned by Meta, the parent company that owns Instagram. Here's what the post stated:

"Instagram account suspended after “FREE PALESTINE" story. We are working on getting it back."

Another plausible scenario is that the streamer might have voluntarily removed the account himself. However, the motive behind such an action remains unclear, and at this point, it falls within guesswork. Neither the streamer nor his cameraman/editor Slipz has spoken about the situation as of yet.

However, it hasn't been all about bans lately. The streamer recently experienced an unbanning. He was finally granted permission to return to Twitch after facing a ban in December 2021.

What did the fans say?

The news of the streamer being banned on Instagram has sparked speculation among fans. Here are some notable reactions expressed on X:

Fans react to the creator being suspended on the Meta website (Image via various X accounts)

This isn't the first time this week that the streamer has made headlines. On November 10, while playing Fortnite with Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja," the Ohio-born content creator accidentally leaked Ninja's private Discord server, which included some of the biggest names from the world of pop culture, including Drake and Marshmello.