"I had to f**king nuke it" - Ninja deletes Discord server with Drake, Marshmello, and other celebrities after IShowSpeed leaks it

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" found himself regretting another incident of unintentionally revealing private information. During yesterday's stream (November 10), the streamer accidentally leaked fellow streamer Tyler "Ninja's" private Discord, which included prominent figures from pop culture (like Drake and Marshmello) and other big streamers.

For context, Darren, Tyler, and Dennis "Cloakzy" were playing trios on the recent Fortnite OG map. Unfortunately, towards the end of Darren's stream, while switching tabs on his computer, he inadvertently leaked the page address of Ninja's Discord, leading to random individuals joining the channel.

Naturally, Ninja was left with no other choice but to entirely delete the Discord server. Later, he expressed his thoughts on the matter, stating:

"That Discord had Drake, Travis Scott, Marshmello, JuJu, every professional Fortnite player you could imagine. All of the top OG streamers, like f**king everyone, and I had to f**king nuke it because Speed leaked it."

Expand Tweet

"I have had this Discord as a sanctuary for years" - Ninja rages after IShowSpeed accidentally leaks his Discord

During yesterday's stream, IShowSpeed accidentally leaked the address of Ninja's Discord server, which included a variety of notable personalities. Moments after realizing what had just happened, a visibly upset Ninja said:

"There is no way, dude! Speed did f**king not! I have had this Discord as a sanctuary for years, and Speed leakes it in the first f**king day within an hour! It's gone, Mitch. It's gone, bro. It's gone, bro. It's gone!"

IShowSpeed didn't quite realize when he had leaked it, and in a moment of confusion and panic, he said:

"He thinks I did it on purpose. Bro, why would I leak his Discord? Bro, I didn't even leak it. He unfriended me? What? Bro, I didn't even leak. Wait, he's actually sad? Bro, when did I leak his Discord? What?"

What did the fans say?

Clips of the entire situation went viral on social media. Here are some relevant comments made on YouTube:

Fans react to the streamer leaking yet another information (Image via YouTube/FortniteTournaments)

As mentioned earlier, IShowSpeed has a propensity for inadvertently revealing contact details. For instance, in May 2023, the streamer, while FaceTiming fellow YouTuber JJ "KSI," accidentally leaked his phone number. He did a similar thing with Alphonso Davies' phone number on his livestream back in October 2022.