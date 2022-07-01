Why League of Legends: Wild Rift deserves to win the Mobile Esports Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022

League of Legends: Wild Rift has tremendously bridged the gap between one of the most competitive video games in the world and the limitations of mobile technology.

The mobile adaptation is one of the best so far, and Riot has provided a wonderful opportunity for everyone to have a go at their favorite game on mobile. Naturally, the mobile version has also inherited the same competitiveness, which has resulted in it being nominated in the Mobile Esports category at the Esports Awards 2022.

Since its inception, League of Legends has been a giant in the esports industry. The hugely popular MOBA is played worldwide, and it has even expanded beyond the realm of video games.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is Riot's attempt at creating a similar experience for those who can't play on a PC. With the improvements and developments in the world of mobile gaming, the sphere has become incredibly competitive in recent times. Wild Rift being nominated in the said sphere is a testament to that, and fans will be quite excited about the news.

How League of Legends: Wild Rift's popularity is well deserved

It wouldn't be wrong to say that League of Legends: Wild Rift required no special introduction when it was launched. The game might not be available in all areas across the world, but that hasn't stopped a huge number of players from adopting it right away. The task was cut out for Riot as they had a reputation for upkeep; fortunately, they acoomplished it effectively.

When the Esports Awards 2022 declared their nominations for the Mobile Esports Game of the Year, League of Legends: Wild Rift was one of the eight names to have made it to the final shortlist. The task wasn't easy, given the number of options available to mobile gamers.

Riot's title will have to battle with rivals from the same sphere as Pokemon Unite, Arena of Valor, and Mobile Legends Bang Bang have also been nominated. There are four MOBAs on the nominated list and four strong non-MOBA contenders.

Fans will be able to vote for the winner. Whether League of Legends: Wild Rift wins or not, it has made several achievements to reach where it has. The developers didn't rest on the fact that they were using a famous name in the form of League of Legends. If anything, the pressure would have been much higher as expectations were high as well.

While the game is yet to be made available worldwide, several positives exist. For one, League of Legends: Wild Rift doesn't feel like the mobile port of a PC game. While it does share several features, including many champions, it feels unique and interesting to play.

Riot has also made the required tweaks in a mobile game. A virtual joystick has replaced the click and movement mechanics, as have the moves. Several features like buying items can be automated using pre-set builds, which isn't the case with the PC version.

While some hardcore fans might feel that the mobile version doesn't offer as many choices, the reality is different. It shouldn't be forgotten that a mobile doesn't have the same advantage as a physical mouse and keyboard.

Additionally, League of Legends: Wild Rift was a new experience for many players who are experiencing the franchise for the first time. Riot has made the necessary changes to make things easier, but not to the extent that it feels handicapped.

The winner will ultimately be selected based on several criteria, and fans can even vote right now. While there's no guarantee about who will win, a victory for League of Legends: Wild Rift will be the bare minimum.

