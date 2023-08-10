Why is Metro author Dmitry Glukhovsky wanted by Russian authorities?

Metro author Dmitry Glukhovsky is wanted by Russian authorities for speaking out against the Russia-Ukraine crisis. He was initially put on the Russian Federal Wanted List back in April 2022 because of a few statements that he had made on an Instagram post with respect to the conflict. He was recently tried in the Russian courts in absentia and was sentenced to an 8-year prison term.

The author of the Metro series has been vocal about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis from the very beginning, and has turned to social media to express his views on the matter. It is because of this very reason that he was marked as a "foreign agent" in October last year.

Russia issues 8-year prison sentence against Metro author

Belsat in English @Belsat_Eng



Source: RusNews Russia. Dmitry Glukhovsky, the author of the well-known book "Metro 2033," has been sentenced to 8 years in prison by the court in absentia. He is accused of spreading false information about the Russian army. However, he is currently residing outside of RussiaSource: RusNews pic.twitter.com/lHAsthM933

The games in the Metro series were based on Dmitry Glukhovsky's novels of the same name. Despite these warrants and sentences, it is believed that a new title in the franchise is still in the works and will be released for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Post the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Kremlin passed a ruling that would incriminate anyone who promoted false information about the ongoing conflict. The statements that the Metro author made in April 2022 and the subsequent months have been labelled as "fake" by the Russian authorities. In a recent ruling, the author was handed a 8-year prison sentence.

During the trial, Glukhovsky wasn't present in the country and was tried in absentia. Apart from being an author, Glukhovsky is also a well renowned Russian journalist. It's rather unfortunate to see the government's stand on the ongoing conflict. Several journalists from around the world have spoken out on social media about the said conflict, which is constantly escalating everyday.

Metro author Dmitry Glukhovsky hasn't been in the country for over a year now, so the chances of him being detained by the Russian authorities is very low.

This isn't the first time an individual related to the world of gaming has faced issues because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The studio behind the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games, GSC Game World was also forced to relocate, in order to remain functional.

Mayte Chummia @Maytechummia

timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry… A Russian court sentences leading science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky to eight years in prison in absentia for denouncing Moscow’s Ukraine offensive on social media.

Not only that, sometime last year, Sad Cat Studios, which is responsible for the game Replaced, was forced to relocate in order to keep its staff safe. A few months ago, a young streamer who was quite popular in the Counter-Strike scene also lost his life in the conflict, drawing reactions from individuals from all around the world. The ongoing conflict has affected almost every single industry on the planet and is showing no signs of stopping.