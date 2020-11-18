PUBG Mobile has witnessed a monumental growth over the years, and has managed to garner a massive audience on the mobile platform. A part of this could be credited to the regular and periodic updates rolled out by the developers of the game. These updates not only introduce new features in PUBG Mobile, but also bring in several improvements that make the game interesting.

The PUBG Mobile 1.1 update hit the global servers a few days back, and it has brought in several exciting in-game features like the Metro Royale mode, themed gameplay, gameplay improvements and more.

One of the fundamental changes that was made with the 1.1 update was the restriction on changing the game’s server at will. The ‘Dev Log’ was released a few days back and it explained the intricacies of the change.

As stated in the patch notes, the restrictions on changing the servers have been implemented with the commencement of Season 16. Now, once the players change their servers, they will not be able to do it again for 60 days.

In this article, we take a look at a few of the reasons why this change was made in PUBG Mobile.

Reasons for restricting server switch option in PUBG Mobile

#1 Improvement to server latency issues

Server latency plays a crucial role when it comes to any form of online gaming. Having a high latency in PUBG Mobile can disrupt the overall gaming experience by causing lag.

the restrictions on changing the servers will reduce the latency problem, as the developers will be able to optimise the network environment for every region.

#2 Maintaining a Stable Regional Gaming Environment

Earlier, several PUBG Mobile players switched the servers quite frequently, and that hindered the matchmaking, as sometimes, the users of a particular region were pitted against the players that had a much higher skill level. This also significantly influenced the leaderboard of a region. This restriction would ensure the fairness of the game in a particular region.

#3 Improvement to matchmaking experience and social interaction

The implementation of this restriction will ensure that users are matched and teamed up with other players from the same region. However, the restriction on the ability to change the server at will does not mean that players won’t be able to team-up with friends from other servers.

Suppose players from different regions team up, then they would play on the server of the team leader, and all points, tiers and leaderboard ranking will be earned and displayed in the selected server regions.

Players can also check out the complete Dev Log below:

