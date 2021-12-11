Raven Software has temporarily disabled [TOP SECRET] contract in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific- here's why.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific hit the shelves on December 8, 2021, bringing along a lot of changes. Players were introduced to a loadout system, new contracts and balancing changes, and more.

A new Hidden Contract feature has been added under the contracts department. These contracts are known for their “high-risk high-reward” nature. Players will only be able to know about the task of these hidden contracts upon picking them up.

However, Raven Software has disabled the [TOP SECRET] Contract in Warzone. Let’s look into the details of this issue and why Raven Software decided to revamp it.

Why is [TOP SECRET] Contract temporarily disabled in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific?

The Top Secret Contract was added as part of Season One content for Call of Duty Warzone Pacific. This falls under Hidden Contracts, which means players have to undergo a risky task but will get greater rewards in return. These rewards can include more Cash, more XP, and UAV killstreak.

The Top Secret Contract is unknown until someone takes it up and may include either of the following tasks:

Bounty - Eliminate the targeted player.

Scavenger - Open three marked loot boxes.

Recon - Capture the marked objective.

Supply Run - Reach the marked Buy Station within a limited assigned time.

Most Wanted - Survive while being marked as a high-value target for every player on the map.

However, after the arrival of the latest update in Call of Duty Warzone, some unintended amounts of Cash and XP were being rewarded to the players. Raven Software has now temporarily disabled it, as players started to exploit it for in-game advantage.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



Link: ❗️ We've temporarily disabled the [TOP SECRET] Contract in #Warzone due to an issue resulting in unintended Cash and XP rewards.Link: trello.com/c/E01vyvFP/300… ❗️ We've temporarily disabled the [TOP SECRET] Contract in #Warzone due to an issue resulting in unintended Cash and XP rewards.Link: trello.com/c/E01vyvFP/300…

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific was launched on December 8, 2021 for players owning a copy of Call of Duty: Vanguard, while the rest were allowed to play from December 9, 2021. The previous map will no longer be playable as it will be replaced by Caldera, becoming the second-biggest map after Verdansk.

