Why Rockstar Games' acquisition of Ruffian Games is a big deal

Rockstar Games has been at the very pinnacle of the AAA games industry for a while. Over the course of two decades, the gaming giants have managed to build their reputation as an uncompromising publisher and studio dedicated to providing quality AAA games.

In an era where most AAA games fall into the trappings of the industry, such as portions of the game being cut out and released as DLC and half-baked products being rushed out for release, Rockstar Games have been able to keep their hands clean.

The GTA franchise and Red Dead Redemption are great examples of how polished an experience Rockstar Games put out with each release. As the standard-bearer, the company must continue to stay on their toes and be competitive.

According to reports, Ruffian Games, the developers behind the impressive Crackdown, have been acquired by Rockstar Games and have been re-branded as Rockstar Dundee.

Why Rockstar Games acquiring Ruffian Games is of great significance

Sam Houser, co-founder and president of Rockstar Games, had this to say about their acquisition of Ruffian Games:

“We are thrilled to have Ruffian join the Rockstar Games family. The Ruffian team are a talented addition to Rockstar’s global studios, and we look forward to working together on future projects.”

Ruffian Games have had a pretty extensive history in the gaming industry as they helmed one of the most impressive titles on the Xbox 360 with Crackdown 2.

The game's destructive environments and its endlessly engaging gameplay loop made it one of the most premier titles on the console.

Ruffian now elected to work on the ill-fated sequel to Crackdown 2 and toiled on several major projects including bringing the Halo: Master Chief Collection to fruition.

Rockstar Games acquiring Ruffian Games and re-branding them as Rockstar Dundee might just be a bigger move than what is apparent.

The Master Chief Collection is one of the best remaster works in gaming, and PC fans were overjoyed to learn that they could finally play the popular Spartan's adventures on their PCs.

Similarly, perhaps Rockstar's acquisition of Ruffian Games is a bid to bring older titles such as Red Dead Redemption (which is only available on PS3, and Xbox 360) to the PC. While the game is quite a few years old, it still has a massive fanbase, and PC fans would surely appreciate the love from Rockstar.

While all of this is purely speculation at this point, fans can only hope that Rockstar Games will bring their console exclusives, such as Manhunt and The Warriors, to PC.