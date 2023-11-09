Why is Sergio Ramos not in EA FC 24?

Sergio Ramos can arguably be considered one of the best defenders of the modern generation, but EA FC 24 players have been robbed of getting his services within the game. This applies universally across all the game modes, as the Spaniard hasn't been added at the release of this year's title. This puzzled many in the community as he hasn't retired from professional football and has returned to his boyhood club, Sevilla.

As of writing, Sergio Ramos doesn't feature a base item in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the biggest reason seems to be the timing of his signing with Sevilla.

Sergio Ramos could be added via a future EA FC 24 update

Had the defender joined Sevilla during the summer window, he would likely have been added to the core database. After all, the Sevilla squad is fully licensed in EA FC 24, and almost all the renowned players in the club have authentic faces in the game. Unfortunately, the champion center back was signed after the transfer window was over.

He could be easily added to the game with a future squad update. EA FC 24 has already received a few squad updates, including some transfers and free-agent signings that didn't occur earlier in August and September. There's no ETA over when this could happen, so there isn't any concrete timeline as of writing.

Predicting when Sergio Ramos might be available in Ultimate Team will be trickier. Usually, new base items are added after the January transfer window to reflect all real-time signings accurately. However, it's highly possible that EA Sports could also release a special card for the defender earlier than January.

One way is an addition via a particular SBC or squad-building challenge, and something like Flashback is entirely possible. Flashback SBCs celebrate the legacy of footballers who have achieved significant milestones in their careers, and there is no better candidate for this than Sergio Ramos.

Another possible way is for his special card to be made a part of a new promo. Ultimate Team has new promos every Friday, and plenty of content is set to arrive in the near future. Given Ramos's popularity and contributions to modern football, fans will be hoping that he is added to the game as quickly as possible.

If Ramos is ultimately added to EA FC 24, it will be interesting to analyze his key stats and see how his card could potentially perform in the game's meta.