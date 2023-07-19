FIFA 23 Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players can add a special card to their Ultimate Team squads. The challenge comes after a social media rumor on Twitter and amidst the Level Up promo celebrations. While the promo has introduced some amazing cards for players, the current one is different. The Flashback promo typically introduces cards only via SBCs.

This makes it perfect, as you won't have to rely on your luck to get the card. The item will be available in your collection if you complete all the tasks. The first task will be to estimate the possible costs you'll require for the fodder. This will help you determine if you should complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an estimate is by analyzing the tasks part of the Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC solutions in FIFA 23

EA Sports has kept the Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC relatively simple, as only three tasks exist. You must complete them within the stipulated time to unlock the card.

Task 1 - England

Min. 1 Player from England

Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week OR Team of the Season

Min. Team Rating: 84

Task 2 - Premier League

Min. 1 Player from Premier

Min. Team Rating: 86

Task 3 - 87-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 87

All three tasks will require 11 cards each, and the Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC will cost about 150,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this amount using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

There are many great ways to get more fodder without spending any coins. As tonight's SBC is available for the next 13 days, you can use the time to grind FIFA 23 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. The weekly rewards include packs that you can open for more fodder.

Alternatively, you can use cards you don't need in resource-item challenges. This will help you get items that can be used in special SBCs and help bring down the final price.

After completing the challenge, you'll get a 94-rated ST card, which can also be played as a CF. It has some decent stats, backed by 94 Pace and 96 Shooting. The 5* Weak Foot also makes it ideal for leading your attack in Ultimate Team, and he could pose a significant challenge to even the best defenders in the game.