FIFA 23 Axel Witsel Level Up SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

After hinting at his arrival in the Level Up Your Game II objective set, EA Sports has released the Axel Witsel Level Up SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Belgian midfielder has been a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team for years and has finally received a special card this year that accurately reflects his popularity with the FUT community.

While the base version of the Atletico Madrid superstar is up for grabs via an SBC, the upgraded Axel Witsel Level Up card can only be unlocked via an objective. This aligns with the event's theme, emphasizing gameplay-based objectives to upgrade specific players after obtaining them through packs, SBCs, or the transfer market in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Axel Witsel Level Up SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and offers the base version of the upgradeable item

The Level Up promo has been a breath of fresh air in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. In previous years, the conclusive stages of the game cycle reduced FUT to a card-collecting game where players would grind menu content. But the objective-based theme of this promo has brought an unprecedented emphasis on gameplay.

The Axel Witsel Level Up SBC seamlessly combines these two aspects, as players can grind the menus to obtain his base version and then head to the virtual pitch to unlock his superior card.

How to complete the Axel Witsel Level Up SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The SBC to obtain this Level Up item comprises a single squad, making it extremely easy and convenient for most FUT enthusiasts to complete. These are the specific squad restrictions and stipulations that players must adhere to when completing the Axel Witsel Level Up SBC:

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Squad rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 23,000 FUT coins, which is understandable considering the relatively low price of 84-rated fodder in the FIFA 23 transfer market. The SBC also doesn't have any special card requirements, much to the delight of FIFA players worldwide, who can further reduce the cost by using untradeable assets from their FUT club.

Is it worth completing the Axel Witsel Level Up SBC?

The SBC provides one with the base Level Up item, which is 91-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 82

Defending: 92

Passing: 92

Physicality: 89

While these stats are impressive in their own right, the 93-rated version is even more impressive. It has much better stats and attributes and a five-star weak foot boost. The objective to obtain the superior version is in the Level Up Your Game II set, making the SBC worthwhile.