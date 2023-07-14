The Raul Jimenez Level Up objective set is available in FIFA 23, and players can add a new promo card to their squads on the cheap through it. This challenge coincides with the release of Team 2, which contains some amazing cards. These items can be found in packs, but you will need luck to get them. This means there's no guarantee regarding how many packs you might have to open to find a Level Up Team 2 player.

Thankfully, completing the new challenge will allow you to add a promo card for free. Your first task will be to review all the activities bundled under the Raul Jimenez Level Up objective. This will allow you to decide on a strategy and approach this inclusion accordingly in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Raul Jimenez Level Up objective set in FIFA 23

EA Sports has included four tasks in the Raul Jimenez Level Up objective. It doesn't matter which order you complete the tasks in. However, all of them must be accomplished to unlock the card.

Here's everything you need to do to get Raul Jimenez's promo card:

Task 1: Quick Through - Assist four Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

- Assist four Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Task 2: Premier League Threat - Score 10 goals using Premier League players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

- Score 10 goals using Premier League players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Task 3: Mexican Flair - Score and Assist using a Mexican player in three Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

- Score and Assist using a Mexican player in three Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Task 4: Winning Mentality - Win eight Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having at least three Premier League players in your Starting 11.

The fourth task will take far longer than the other three tasks. But you can finish all of them fast in Squad Battles. You can try your luck in Division Rivals or FUT Champions, but accomplishing the tasks might be more difficult in those modes.

In Squad Battles, you can control the difficulty level of your opponents. You'll also play against AI-controlled squads, which are easier to beat.

There are four in-game packs that you'll obtain after completing all the tasks. The Raul Jimenez Level Up objective set's main reward is this player's 92-rated ST card. You will also get an upgraded 94-rated variant of this item if you can manage to meet certain conditions while completing this challenge.

The 92-rated offering is a great card and perfect for beginners, given this inclusion's minimum coins requirements.

