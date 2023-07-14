EA Sports release Level Up Team 2 players in FIFA 23, Leon Goretzka receives overpowered version

With footballing fans focused on EA Sports FC 24's trailer, the developers have brought the attention back to FIFA 23 with Level Up Team 2, featuring Leon Goretzka. That German midfielder is among the most popular players in this franchise's history. The first week of Level Up implemented a new concept in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, where gamers could purchase or pack items and use them to complete objectives as well as unlock their superior versions.

Team 2 consists of Leon Goretzka and Raphael Varane; this lineup is even more impressive than the first.

Leon Goretzka headlines the second week of the Level Up promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is notorious in Ultimate Team due to his various overpowered versions in FIFA games. He rose to prominence in FIFA 18 during his days at Schalke and has only continued to grow since then. As the star player of Level Up Team 2, he has received an incredible 96-rated base version that gamers can upgrade to 98-rated via objectives.

Goretzka already possesses multiple impressive versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including a Path to Glory item, Road to the Final version, and a 95-rated Bundesliga Team of the Season Moments card. However, this latest variant eclipses its predecessors with better stats and improved skill moves.

Which players are present in Level Up Team 2 in FIFA 23?

These star athletes have earned a spot in the special roster, with their base versions now being available in packs:

Leon Goretzka: 96

Raphael Varane: 95

Gabriel Martinelli: 94

Aurelien Tchouameni: 94

Youcef Atal: 92

Caio Henrique: 92

Darwin Nunez: 91

Domenico Berardi: 91

Donyell Malen: 91

Pierre Kalulu: 91

Tiago Djalo: 90

While these footballers appear overpowered, they can be further improved via this title's Level Up Your Game objective, where gamers will have to use the cards listed above and fulfill certain stipulations.

Which are the best players in Level Up Team 2 of FIFA 23?

As the headlining player, Goretzka is undoubtedly the most exciting card in the squad. His domineering physical presence and all-rounded stats will make him a perfect fit for any side. Moreover, his 98-rated item will also have a four-star skill move boost.

Raphael Varane and Aurelien Tchouameni are not far behind either on Team 2. The former is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team as well, with his 94-rated Team of the Season Moments item being regarded by many as this title's best defender.

