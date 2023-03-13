Having a top-rated striker is a must in FIFA 23 Ultimate team; however, not everyone has the budget to afford the likes of Messi or Mbappe, and having meta-strikers is a prerequisite for dominating on the pitch.

Luckily, FIFA 23 has an array of cheap meta strikers that can help take your team to new heights without breaking the bank and draining all your FUT coins. We have scoured five affordable, highly rated strikers with the skills and attributes to seal off matches in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Osimhen and 4 other high-rated strikers who are inexpensive but efficient in FIFA 23

1) Wissam Ben Yedder TOTW

AS Monaco v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Europa League (Image via Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Price - 24,250 | OVR - 86 | PAC - 83

French striker Wissam Ben Yedder's FIFA 23 Inform card boasts an overall rating of 86 and can be bought for just 24,250 FUT coins. With his superb passing (86) and shooting (81) abilities, he makes up for his lack of pace (83).

Ben Yedder is a clinical finisher in the box and will dominate throughout the match. He will be an ideal striker for players who prefer to play with a poacher upfront. He is one of the best finishers on our list, making him the perfect choice for players who like to play a possession-based style of football. The AS Monaco forward is also quite agile on the ball, making him an excellent dribbler.

2) Cody Gakpo TOTW

Senegal v Netherlands - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Image via Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Price - 31,500 | OVR - 85 | PAC - 89

Dutch striker Cody Gakpo plays for Liverpool, and his Inform card boasts an overall rating of 85 and can be bought for just 31,500 FUT coins. Gakpo's stronger side is his pace, with a rating of 89, making him an ideal striker for players who like to play a counter-attacking style of football.

Gakpo is also quite adept at passing the ball, with a rating of a solid 80. This makes him an ideal striker for players who like to play a quick, one-touch style of football. Gakpo's shooting ability is also quite good, with a rating of 84, making him a clinical finisher.

3) Moise Kean TOTW

Hellas Verona v Juventus - Serie A (Image via Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images )

Price - 28,750 | OVR - 86 | PAC - 91

Juventus player Moise Kean is an Italian striker with an Inform card with an overall rating of 86, which can be purchased for just 28,750 coins. Kean's pace rating of 91 is among the highest in the game, making him an ideal striker for a team that prefers pacy counter-attacking football. His shooting ability is also quite good, with a rating of 85.

4) Victor Osimhen TOTW

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A (Image via Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Price - 27,000 | OVR - 85 | PAC - 92

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who plays for Napoli, has an Inform card with an overall rating of 85 and can be picked up for 27,000 coins. His pace rating of 92 is one of the highest among meta strikers in FIFA 23, making him an ideal forward in fast gameplay, with the ability to pace out any defender.

Osimhen is also a clinical finisher, with a shooting rating of 85. His dominant pace and shooting skills compensate for his lack of passing (68) ability. He would be an excellent asset for counter-attacking football.

5) Angel Correa TOTW

Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta - LaLiga Santander (Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Price - 22,500 | OVR - 85 | PAC - 87

Argentine Angel Correa is a forward for Atletico Madrid, and his Inform card boasts an overall rating of 85. He is currently priced at 22,500 coins in FIFA 23. He has great pace, with a rating of 87. His strongest side is his firm shooting (86) ability.

He is a fast player who can get past defenders and can be decisive in front of goal. His passing rating of 80 is also decent, making him a well-rounded striker. Angel Correa is a balanced striker who can be used in diverse roles in matches.

