FIFA 23 February Serie A POTM nominees revealed, featuring Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia, and more

EA Sports has announced the nominees for February's Serie A POTM trophy, with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the running for an SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Napoli duo have been in stellar form this season, combining to form a lethal partnership and tear apart Italian defenses.

Osimhen was also crowned Player of the Month for January, and the consecutive nominations are a testament to his effortless goal-scoring form. However, his partner-in-crime, Kvaratskhelia, is no slouch either. The Georgian attacker is touted as the next big thing in European football, and his playmaking performances have earned him this nomination in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

As it stands, the title race in Serie A is rather one-sided, with Napoli fortifying their lead at the top of the table with every passing week. Their success can largely be attributed to the contributions of their two in-form attackers, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The duo scores and assists almost every gameweek, and have formed the most intimidating attacking partnership in Europe at the moment.

However, the POTM title will be closely contested, as several impressive performers have stood out with their match-winning contributions for their respective clubs.

Which footballers are nominated for the POTM award in FIFA 23?

These are the Serie A POTM nominees for February:

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Angel Di Maria (Juventus)

Aleksei Miranchuk (Torino)

Federico Baschirotto (Lecce)

These players have had noteworthy performances over the course of the last month, culminating in their being nominated for this prestigious award. The winner will receive a special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that can be unlocked via an SBC.

Who is the favorite to win the award?

The title is based on a combination of fan votes and real-life performances, making the Napoli duo of Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia firm favorites. The two combined to produce eight goals for the league leaders in February, and it is safe to assume that the winner will be determined between the two.

However, with three goal contributions for Juventus, Angel Di Maria will also be in contention for the award. The Argentine forward already possesses an incredibly overpowered SBC card, making him a fan favorite after his match-winning performance in the World Cup final. His popularity might possibly sway the community's decision and earn him the POTM title.

While Miranchuk and Baschirotto have earned their spot on the nominee roster as well, their chances of winning the POTM title are rather slim due to them being relatively unknown commodities in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

