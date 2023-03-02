FIFA 23 Premier League POTM nominees revealed for February, led by Marcus Rashford

English superstar Marcus Rashford is amongst the nominees for the February Premier League POTM trophy, with the winner receiving a special SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, he faces stiff competition from five other in-form athletes who have led their teams to victory through their incredible performances over the course of the last month.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL BREAKING: The Premier League’s nominees for February’s Player of the Month award are in! BREAKING: The Premier League’s nominees for February’s Player of the Month award are in! 🏆🔥 https://t.co/dWQTf54ZrT

The Premier League Player of the Month is a coveted trophy in the world of European football. Not only is the English league the most popular and hyped league in the world, it's also incredibly overpowered on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23. With Rashford being nominated for the POTM award, gamers are hoping that he can win the honors and receive a special SBC item in FUT that they can unlock.

Marcus Rashford spearheads a talented lineup of nominees for the FIFA 23 Premier League POTM award

Marcus Rashford has had a career resurgence this season for Manchester United under new manager Erik Ten Haag. He has been in sublime goal-scoring form all season, and with five goals in the Premier League during February, he's undoubtedly the favorite to win the POTM crown.

However, he will face stiff competition from other superstars who have been in exceptional form as well. The Premier League is renowned for its intense competition, and this is fairly evident in the race for the FIFA 23 POTM trophy as well.

Who are the nominees for the February Premier League POTM award in FIFA 23?

These footballers have been nominated for the prestigious title:

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Bernd Leno (Fulham)

Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur)

Manor Solomon (Fulham)

Ollie Watkins is the closest to resembling Rashford's contributions over the last month. The Aston Villa striker scored four goals in four games in the same period of time, while Kelechi Iheanacho scored two goals and provided three assists.

The most exciting aspect of this accolade is that the winner will receive an SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With pace and skill-moves being important in the current meta of the game, gamers will be hoping that the Manchester United forward can win the award.

Who is the favorite to win the award?

While the likes of Emerson Royal and Ollie Watkins have been instrumental towards their club's recent success as well, the vote will definitely favor the Manchester United forward due to his popularity, both in real life and in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

This could potentially be the second POTM title in a row for Rashford, who received a special 87-rated SBC card to win the award in January as well. The card was extremely popular with FUT fans as it strongly resembled his 88-rated World Cup Stories version and was priced much cheaper than the alternative.

