FIFA 23 Wissam Ben Yedder POTM SBC: Expected release date, possible stats, and more

EA Sports recently announced that Wissam Ben Yedder has been crowned the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for the month of January, and he will soon receive an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The French striker has been in sublime form this season, and with his recent performances against the best sides in the league, he has truly earned the award.

Wissam Ben Yedder is a fan-favorite when it comes to Ultimate Team. He has been one of the most overpowered strikers in the game since FIFA 19, especially due to his lethal finishing and five-star weak foot. His special versions have been extremely coveted by gamers over the years, and his latest POTM variant in FIFA 23 will undoubtedly be popular with gamers around the globe.

Note: Overall ratings and attributes are speculative and could vary from the card released in FIFA 23.

Ben Yedder will receive a POTM SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With four goals in three games during January, Ben Yedder beat the likes of Przemysław Frankowski and Alexis Sanchez to win the POTM award, and gamers will be eager to learn more about his latest special version. He already has an overpowered FUT Centurions card in FIFA 23, and his POTM could potentially be even better in-game.

When will the SBC be released?

With Kylian Mbappe still available in-game for the current Ligue 1 POTM SBC, Ben Yedder's POTM card is yet to be released in FUT. However, EA Sports have announced that his SBC card will be up for grabs on February 21, much to the excitement of FUT enthusiasts.

What will the card look like in FIFA 23?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are yet to be disclosed, FUT veterans can make an educated guess about his attributes based on his previous special versions. Wissam already has a TOTW version and a FUT Centurions version in FUT 23, so it is safe to assume that his POTM card might receive a rating between these two variants.

If this is true, POTM Wissam Ben Yedder could potentially be an 88-rated card with the following key stats:

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 88

Defending: 43

Passing: 84

Physicality: 74

With stats like these, as well as his iconic five-star weak foot, he will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with in the current meta of the game.

How will POTM Ben Yedder perform in-game?

FUT fans are already well aware of how overpowered the AS Monaco marksman is in-game. His base gold version was extremely popular at the beginning of the game cycle, and his special versions have maintained his popularity with gamers. With his Centurions card costing well over 400,000 coins in the transfer market, the POTM card will be incredibly sought-after in FIFA 23 due to his abilities.

