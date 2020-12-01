The toxic side of Twitch that keeps getting worse

Most Twitch viewers do not lose an opportunity to make fun, or “expose” streamers on the platform. At different points in time, content creators on Twitch have complained about high levels of toxicity that they simply do not want on their channels.

In the past few months, we have seen innumerable examples of this. Streamers/YouTubers such as Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg have had to take various steps to stop their viewers from being toxic to others. Moreover, streamers such as Alinity have even considered quitting streaming altogether due to the high amounts of toxicity they are subjected to.

Twitch toxicity has become an issue for most notable streamers

While some Twitch viewers have shown a toxic streak, the issue appears to have grown more serious over the past few months. There have been incidents of racism, homophobia, and many different kinds of toxicity against streamers on Twitch.

Moreover, a female-shaming culture where viewers often end up making derogatory comments about notable female streamers are also rampant. Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon, for example, has been on the receiving end of unrequited criticism throughout her career.

While various issues and controversies have emerged around her streams, the levels of toxicity that she has been exposed to have made her consider quitting streaming altogether.

Recently, Alinity compared herself to the internet’s “punching bag”, and appeared rather emotional when talking about the treatment that she receives online.

Advertisement

On the other hand, some streamers are tired of their viewers being toxic to other streamers they collaborate with. xQc had, in August, expressed frustration with his Twitch viewers after multiple incidents of them being toxic to other streamers that featured on his channel.

Image via xQc, Twitter

This culture is not just limited to Twitch. Even PewDiePie had to recently defend LilyPichu and even Pokimane when his viewers were being toxic towards the two content creators.

Recently, streamer Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo explained during a stream exactly how Twitch viewers can be incessantly toxic. He said that the culture has been the same for years and viewers sometimes do not care who it is that they are being toxic to.

Advertisement

As can be seen in the Esports Talk video below, DrLupo is just one of the many streamers who is frustrated with this recent trend.

He also talked about the assumption Twitch viewers have that their platform is a “positive” one which is better than YouTube. DrLupo went on to say that if this was true, it might not be anymore. Twitch has emerged as a platform where viewers are toxic on an everyday basis.