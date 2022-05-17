Why Xbox Game Pass should bring in Ubisoft+ Classics, given delay of Starfield

Ubisoft+ was announced at the start of 2022 as all the current games released by the French publishing house are available for a bargain monthly rate. The system essentially works the same way as the Xbox Game Pass, but the monthly rates and roster of games are vastly different.

Ubisoft has also announced Ubisoft+ Classics, a smaller and more specially curated list of the titles available on its main service. Judging by recent developments, Xbox makes a strong case to add the Classics section to its service.

Since its release, Xbox Game Pass has grown globally as players appreciate access to the full roster. Unlike traditional methods, gamers don't have to spend a fortune to purchase titles individually. Perhaps more importantly, players get immediate access to day one releases. However, 2022 hasn't looked like a highly successful year thus far, which could be why Xbox is thinking outside the box.

Ubisoft+ Classics could be a temporary recovery tactic for Xbox

It was widely expected that the first half of 2022 would be a dry spell for Xbox as all its significant releases were scheduled for the second. Much of it would have depended on Redfall and Starfield, which have been hotly anticipated. Unfortunately, both the Bethesda titles have been officially postponed to early 2023.

Bethesda @bethesda An update on Redfall and Starfield. An update on Redfall and Starfield. https://t.co/pqDtx26Uu6

This means that 2022 will be an extremely barren period for first-party releases. While it might not be detrimental for the gaming giants, there could be a problem with the growth of the Xbox Game Pass. After all, the first-part exclusives released on day one are a major USP of it, and things don't look too positive in this regard.

It's unrealistic to expect that Xbox Game Pass will be adding Ubisoft+ like it has managed to do with EA Play. Ubisoft's services will be coming to Xbox but will need to be subscribed separately by players who want to enjoy the games. While the main service might be out of scope, Ubisoft+ Classics makes an interesting case study.

GermanStrands @GermanStrands #PS5:



Demon’s Souls

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Death Stranding DC

Ghost of Tsushima DC

Red Dead 2

Guardians of the Galaxy



Classic Games:

Ape Escape

Syphon Filter

Rogue Galaxy

Wild Arms 3

Jak 1-3



& MUCH MORE! All-new PS Plus #PS4 Demon’s SoulsAssassin’s Creed ValhallaDeath Stranding DCGhost of Tsushima DCRed Dead 2Guardians of the GalaxyClassic Games:Ape EscapeSyphon FilterRogue GalaxyWild Arms 3Jak 1-3& MUCH MORE! play.st/3weoGv5 All-new PS Plus #PS4 #PS5:✅Demon’s Souls✅Assassin’s Creed Valhalla✅Death Stranding DC✅Ghost of Tsushima DC✅Red Dead 2✅Guardians of the GalaxyClassic Games:✅Ape Escape✅Syphon Filter✅Rogue Galaxy✅Wild Arms 3✅Jak 1-3& MUCH MORE! play.st/3weoGv5 https://t.co/bs85jWr0e4

The streamlined service has been announced, with a list of games added to the new PS Plus. However, the service will only be included with the premium, and extra tiers and subscribers of the base tier won't be getting their benefits.

The streamlined nature comes from the available content on it. While Ubisoft+ has the entire roster on it, Classics will have 27 games to begin with. It's perhaps a way of the company balancing the differentials, but there are still some great games. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, for example, is a great game that the subscribers of PS Plus extra and premium will be able to enjoy without paying anything extra.

The Loadout @loadoutgg



Check out the full launch line-up

theloadout.com/ps-plus/extra-…



#PSPlus #AssassinsCreedValhalla As an added perk, PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will get access to a new version of Ubisoft+ with more than 25 games, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla ⚔️Check out the full launch line-up As an added perk, PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will get access to a new version of Ubisoft+ with more than 25 games, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla ⚔️Check out the full launch line-up 👇theloadout.com/ps-plus/extra-…#PSPlus #AssassinsCreedValhalla https://t.co/dAZPbEOjVJ

With the console wars heating up in recent times, Xbox Game Pass should look to get the Classics on its Ultimate tier users. With the announcement of PS Plus's revamp, the recent market trend has shifted towards PlayStation. Xbox shouldn't allow this, especially when it's matching up in sales amidst a global chip shortage.

However, getting Classics as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will mean 29 extra games at no extra cost. The gap left by the delays of Starfield and Redfall won't be made up, but getting extra games at no additional cost usually sits well with the community.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft Ubisoft+ 🤝 PlayStation



Ubisoft+ is Coming to PlayStation! Stay tuned for more news in the future.



In the meantime, introducing 'Ubisoft+ Classics', bringing 27 games to PlayStation Plus from May 24.



Get the details: Ubisoft+ 🤝 PlayStationUbisoft+ is Coming to PlayStation! Stay tuned for more news in the future.In the meantime, introducing 'Ubisoft+ Classics', bringing 27 games to PlayStation Plus from May 24.Get the details:

In all honesty, the current 27-game roster of Ubisoft+ Classics doesn't look overtly tempting, as many of its games are quite old. However, there's nothing to say that Ubisoft won't be adding more games to it to increase its valuation. Hence, getting the service bundled with the Ultimate tier might be a handy option that the Xbox Game Pass should contemplate.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

