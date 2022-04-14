Ubisoft+ free week : Dates, features, and more

Ubisoft+ is the latest video gaming rental service that has captivated the attention of fans all over the world. Recent times have seen gamers prefer services where they have to pay a monthly subscription fee.

While players don't have permanent ownership of any single game, they can enjoy multiple titles as long as they're subscribers. To make matters better for consumers, Ubisoft is offering a free week for a limited time.

Ubisoft+ brings all the games by the publisher under one house. While the total number of games might be lesser than that of the Xbox Game Pass, there's still great value to be found.

For starters, subscribers can enjoy all of the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games. Players can also enjoy both newer and older games and will have access to them as long as they're subscribed to the service. With a free week on offer, gamers can check for themselves if the service is worth their money.

From April 13 onwards, players will enjoy one free week of Ubisoft+ when they plan to subscribe. This free week will grant full access to all the games and serve as a trial. However, the free week is a limited-time offer and will expire after May 11, 2022.

Following this period, the only available option for subscribers will be to pay for the monthly service.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft Enjoy one week of Ubisoft+ for free! Play over 100 games on PC including our latest releases and expansions. Enjoy one week of Ubisoft+ for free! Play over 100 games on PC including our latest releases and expansions.

The subscription cost at the time of writing is $14.99 for an entire month of enjoying all Ubisoft games.

Ubisoft+ has over 100 games that subscribers will be able to enjoy. For most games, players will be able to access the Ultimate Edition, which generally adds a lot of value. They will also get any additional goodies that were offered with the Ultimate Edition of the game.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft We're celebrating Ubisoft+ Free Week by jumping back into Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok! Join the chat and enter for a chance to win the game during Ubisoft News Plays live now on twitch.tv/Ubisoft We're celebrating Ubisoft+ Free Week by jumping back into Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok! Join the chat and enter for a chance to win the game during Ubisoft News Plays live now on twitch.tv/Ubisoft

The Ultimate Edition isn't only available for older games but newer games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. According to Ubisoft, all their upcoming releases in the future will also be added to their game-rental service.

So far, the service is only available in a limited number of countries, but Ubisoft intends to expand its reach in the future. It's also said to be coming to Xbox consoles in the near future. It will be interesting to see if there will be some kind of connection between Ubisoft+ and Xbox Game Pass (similar to the latter's association with EA Play).

