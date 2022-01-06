Ubisoft+ is officially headed to Xbox, but will not be included with Game Pass

Following long-standing rumors, Ubisoft officially announced that the Ubisoft+ subscription service is headed to Xbox.

Ubisoft is one of the most prominent developers and publishers across the world. From Assassin’s Creed to Far Cry to Watch Dogs to the numerous titles under the Tom Clancy banner, Ubisoft is known for its amazing intellectual properties.

Ubisoft+ is a subscription-based service that bundles all of Ubisoft’s titles and offers them to the players at a monthly cost. Ubisoft recently announced that the service is officially headed to Xbox.

Ubisoft+ coming to Xbox makes it a subscription-based powerhouse

Ubisoft+ launched back in 2019 as Uplay+. It was later renamed to Ubisoft+ to be more in line with the company moving away from the Uplay title. Aside from Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect, the service is also available on cloud gaming platforms Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. However, the number of available titles on cloud platforms is severely limited in comparison to PC.

In a recent announcement, Ubisoft announced that the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day 1.

One of the main complaints regarding the title has been the seeming lack of content worth the full asking price. As such, being included in the Game Pass will certainly be beneficial to the game. Along with the announcement, Ubisoft also added that Ubisoft+ will be headed to Xbox.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft



Until then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day!

ubi.li/faTwW We’re bringing Ubisoft+ to Xbox!! Expect more news in the futureUntil then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day! We’re bringing Ubisoft+ to Xbox!! Expect more news in the future 👀Until then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day!👉 ubi.li/faTwW https://t.co/zOmr1sE3nv

Speaking on the matter, Chris Early, Ubisoft’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, said:

"We will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles."

Xbox’s subscription-based service Game Pass is arguably the best subscription-based service in the gaming industry. While the base tier for both Xbox and PC boasts numerous amazing titles, including Day 1 Xbox titles, The Game Pass Ultimate bundles in Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, along with Cloud and various other features.

Game Pass already includes EA’s subscription-based service EA Play in the Game Pass subscription, which essentially means the entirety of EA play’s library is available on Game Pass.

While Ubisoft has already confirmed that Ubisoft+ will be available as a separate subscription service, it means that with the addition of Ubisodft+, Xbox is shaping up to be the best place for subscription-based gaming, aside from PC.

New players can essentially pick up an Xbox along with a subscription of both Game Pass and Ubisoft+, and instantly have access to a massive library of games from different developers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ubisoft is certain to elaborate on their upcoming plans in regards to bringing Ubisoft+ on Xbox in the upcoming days, however, one thing is for certain, this has got fans excited to play their favorite Ubisoft title on their Xbox.

Edited by R. Elahi