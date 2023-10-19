Why was YouTuber Tanner Cook's assaulter acquitted? Virginia Mall shooting incident explored

A recent development in an ongoing story concerns Tanner Cook (Classified Goons), a 21-year-old YouTuber known for his prank-styled videos, and Alan Colie, a 31-year-old Leesburg resident. To provide context, in April 2023, Tanner was shot at the Dulles Town Center mall while attempting a prank on Alan, who was carrying a firearm.

Following the incident, the YouTuber was quickly transported to the ICU while the assailant was taken into custody. Subsequently, a court trial ensued, during which, despite a thorough investigation, Alan was acquitted of the charges (October 1) related to the shooting.

Shocking video footage of YouTuber Tanner Cook getting shot by Alan Colie is released

In a recent development, Alan Colie, the delivery driver and assailant, has been acquitted by a jury after a thorough examination of the entire incident that resulted in Tanner Cook being shot at in April this year.

Surprisingly, the actual footage of the incident has come to light. For legal and ethical reasons, the moment of the shooting has been censored, but here is the footage for reference:

Not many details regarding the case have been shared with the public yet, but from the information currently available, the prosecutors maintained that firing a weapon in response to a prank was excessive and unnecessary. However, the jury opted to support the defendant's assertion that Alan acted in self-defense.

What did Tanner Cook's side say?

Tanner Cook and his mother have provided statements to the media following the trial's conclusion. His mother's said:

"At the end of the day, we respect what the jury says and my family and I are just grateful and thankful that I have my son here and nothing else matters right now and that's it."

She also took a moment to thank their attorneys and stated that they respected what the jury had decided. She added:

"I wanna thank the commonwealth prosecutors, Miss Jones and Eden Holmes. They did an outstanding job presenting this case. We couldn't have had any better and regardless of the outcome, the jury's the jury and we respect how our law plays out and this was the outcome today."

When asked about the future of his channel, the YouTuber quipped:

"I don't know. Guess you just have to keep watching."

When asked if he will continue to make prank-styled videos, Tanner responded:

"Yes, probably. We'll see, you know."

Regarding the verdict, he said:

"I really don't care. It is what it is. God's plan at the end of the day."

It's worth noting that Alan Colie, the assailant, was acquitted of aggravated malicious wounding and malicious discharge charges but still faces a potential 10-year prison sentence for shooting into an occupied dwelling.