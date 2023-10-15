What is Tanner Cook doing now? Everything about YouTuber who got shot at mall

YouTuber Tanner Cook made headlines earlier this year when he was shot during one of his pranks at the Dulles Town Center. The content creator is a member of the Classified Goons YouTube channel, which has over 61,100 subscribers. Cook played a practical joke on Alan Colie, a 31-year-old delivery man from Leesburg, Virginia, in April, and things took a turn for the worse.

Colie fired a semi-automatic weapon at the YouTuber, injuring his stomach and liver. Tanner Cook was rushed to the hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This article will look at the aftermath of the incident and what the prankster is up to these days.

"It's god's plan" - Tanner Cook responds after his shooter is found not guilty by jury

During Alan Colie's final hearing last month (in September), there was a tie vote on minor gun offenses, resulting in the jury finding him guilty on one charge and not guilty on the other. Cook's mother responded to this decision by saying:

"At the end of the day - we respect what the jury says, and my family and I are just grateful and thankful that I have my son here. And, nothing else matters right now. And, that's it. I want to thank the prosecutors, the commonwealth prosecutors."

She added:

"They did an outstanding job presenting this case and we couldn't have had it any better. And regardless of the outcome, the jury is the jury and we totally respect how our law plays out and this was the outcome today. And we respect that."

Tanner Cook was then asked to comment on the content he created and whether he planned to keep making videos. His response was:

"I don't know. I guess we'll just have to keep watching. (News reporter asks if he'll continue making videos) Probably. You'll see. I don't know. I really don't care. I mean, it is what it is. It's god's plan, at the end of the day. So..."

Tanner Cook remains active on social media and pranks on the Classified Goons channel

Tanner Cook made an appearance in Classified Goons' prank video titled Detained at The Aiport! on September 2, 2023. He pretended to be a security guard in order to trick college students. Elaborating on this, the content creator said:

"All right, so I thought of this idea where I walk around just like a security guy and I'm like, 'Hey, I'm with the sobriety patrol unit,' and I'm like, 'I got to test you out and make sure you're good, so you can keep, you know, going on with what you're doing. So, we're at ASU right now, to see if we can get a couple of people confused."

The YouTuber's appearance on the Classified Goons' channel (Image via YouTube)

He is also on Instagram, where he goes by the handle @tannercook_. Cook had 3,317 followers and had made four posts at the time of writing.