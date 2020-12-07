Wild Rift devs announce the arrival of Wukong, Darius, and Draven with the upcoming update

With the upcoming expansion and “The Battle of Baron” celebration, the League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta is already heading into its second phase.

And with the next update, the regions of Vietnam, Oceania, Taiwan, Europe, Turkey, Russia, CIS, the Middle East and North Africa will finally be getting their own beta servers.

However, all eight regions will not be getting access at the same time. Oceania, Taiwan, and Vietnam are all set for the expansion to hit their regions on December 8. Meanwhile, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, CIS, and Turkey will have to wait till December 10 to finally get their hands on the game.

Prior to the region expansion, the Wild Rift devs have come up with another dev diary where they talk about their future plans for the game, Ranked rewards as well as the upcoming skins and champions.

The update will bring seven new skins and three new additions to the champion roster. Wukong, Draven, and Darius will be hitting the rift on the 8th of December.

Wukong, Draven, and Darius are coming to Wild Rift

Darius and Draven will be available for players to pick up through the Noxian Brotherhood event. After completing a series of event quests, both of them will be available for free.

However, “The Monkey King” Wukong will need to be bought from the store with the help of the in-game currency.

The new champion is about to arrive at Wild Rift



- WuKong

- Darius

- Draven



Wukong will add a lot of power to the top lane meta and will be highly contested among players in both normal and ranked matchmaking.

Wild Rift ranked season rewards

The ranked season for the Wild Rift open beta is nearing an end, and the devs have discussed the possibility of seasonal rewards in the coming months.

The rewards are undisclosed, however, and what the prize will be is anybody’s guess. Apart from receiving a “lobby emblem”, Riot Games are yet to give any concrete details on the matter.

Simultaneous events for Mobile and PC

The devs explained that in 2021, both League of Legends on PC and Wild Rift in Mobile will be skiing simultaneous events, joint announcements and several shared themes.

2021 will be an exciting time for both versions of the MOBA.

New Skins Wild Rift skins

The upcoming Wild Rift update will be bringing the following skins to the game:

Academy Darius

High Noon Darius

Primetime Draven

Queen Ashe

Soul Reaver Draven

Steel Legion Garen

Volcanic Wukong